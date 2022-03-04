K. Michelle Defends Flashing Her Nude Tiddays To Fans At Her Concert

Singer K. Michelle likes to flash people at her shows, something that folks on social media are finding out for the first time after a clip of her flashing fans at a concert went viral this week.

The singer recently went on the defense after shocked viewers made comments about her freeing her boobs unexpectedly in a video taken by a concertgoer.

K Michelle Says She’s Been Flashing Her Breasts At Concerts For Six Years

In the clip that’s circulating on Twitter, K. Michelle decided to pull her crop top under her breasts while performing “Can You Stand The Rain.”

A Twitter user reshared the video, tagging K. Michelle with a message, “I don’t understand this one.” That’s when K. went off, defending her behavior.

“What the f**k is for you to understand. I’ve been on MY STAGE, flashing MY FANS, for over 6 years now every show. If you have never been there or understand that’s your problem not mine. Now do you understand that?”

Still going off, K. Michelle said she didn’t want any more chatter about her choice to show her nude tiddays to fans because she doesn’t care in the slightest. Fans backed her up noting that flashing is apparently a tradition for the “free spirit” at her concerts.

“When will they understand IDC if they get it. I get it! I will live my life exactly how I want and be exactly who I am. I don’t take in suggestions or opinions on who Kimberly IS or Should be.”

K. Michelle continued her banter on Twitter, asking fans if she should show them more of her body on a private Instagram account or OnlyFans page.

“Should we do a private Onlyfans bday weekend or Fan Base weekend or just Kimberlytennessee page. I want complete privacy with y’all this weekend.”

K Michelle Has Had Sixteen Surgeries To Reverse Botched Buttock Injections

Followers of the singer are aware that she’s been a bit of an exhibitionist or a “rebel” as she prefers to be called. She’s openly shared her plastic surgery journey online as well as her road to self-love in pictures. K. previously struggled with complications from silicone butt injections. She’s since had over SIXTEEN surgeries to reverse the damage.

Last year, a video of her dancing with loose skin on her backside went viral, causing her to go off on body shamers. K. Michelle has since been open about her health struggle and has become an advocate for women who opt-in to plastic surgery but suffer tragic results.

“16 surgeries later, four blood transfusions, yeah, I’m not going to look like myself,” K previously told critics. “But y’all don’t care until somebody die.”

She added:

The singer has also been open about undergoing breast augmentation, fillers, a nose job, and dental work.

On her latest unscripted television show, My Killer Body, K. Michelle attempts to help men and women desperate to reverse botched plastic surgery procedures.

Do YOU think K. Michelle flashing nipples to her fans at her concert is controversial or another bit of rebellion from the “Rebellious Soul”?