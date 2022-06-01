K-pop band BTS visits White House to discuss anti-Asian hate

Ok-pop group BTS went to the White Home on Tuesday, the final day of Asian American and Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month, to speak about Asian inclusion and illustration in addition to the rise in anti-Asian hate. The world-famous South Korean boy band made an look on the White Home press briefing and later met with President Joe Biden.
Every member of the Grammy-nominated band spoke to the press in Korean, after which a translator reiterated their message in English. “Right this moment is the final day of AANHPI Heritage Month, we be a part of the White Home to face with the AANHPI group and to have a good time,” band member Kim Seok-jin mentioned by a translator.
“We had been devastated by the latest surge of hate crimes, together with Asian-American hate crimes,” Park Jimin mentioned. “To place a cease to this and assist the trigger we might prefer to take this chance to voice ourselves as soon as once more.”
In 2021, when crimes towards Asian Individuals spiked in the course of the pandemic, BTS released a statement in regards to the “grief and anger” they felt following lethal assaults on Asian Individuals. The band supplied members’ “deepest condolences” to individuals who misplaced their lives and opened up in regards to the anti-Asian racism they’ve skilled.
“We’re right here as we speak because of our ‘Military’ – our followers worldwide – who’ve completely different nationalities and cultures and use completely different languages, we’re actually and at all times grateful,” J-Hope mentioned in the course of the information briefing, by way of the translator.
“We’re nonetheless shocked that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many individuals around the globe, transcending languages and cultural limitations. We consider music is at all times a tremendous unifier of all issues,” Jungkook mentioned.
“It is not unsuitable to be completely different, equality begins once we open up and embrace all of our variations,” Suga mentioned.
“Everybody has their very own historical past, we hope as we speak is one step ahead to respecting and understanding each one as a helpful particular person,” V mentioned.
The band didn’t take any questions, however will be a part of the president for additional dialogue on the difficulty of Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes.
White Home Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned Mr. Biden “led a historic complete authorities strategy to fight racism, xenophobia and intolerance going through AANHPI communities when he issued a presidential memorandum, leveraging the facility of the federal authorities to face towards the state.”
The president additionally signed the COVID-19 hate crimes act into regulation to handle the rise in hate crimes towards Asian Individuals in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. He additionally signed an govt order to reestablish the White Home initiative on Asian Individuals, Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders and funded vital analysis to forestall and deal with xenophobia towards these communities, Jean-Pierre mentioned.
Jean-Pierre mentioned BTS performs an essential function as youth ambassadors, offering a message of respect and positivity.