K-State Opens Season with Two Races in Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Okay-State girls’s rowing crew starts their season this weekend as they commute to Oklahoma City for back-to-back competitions on Saturday (March 4) and Sunday (March 5).
“This weekend is going to be a great opportunity for our team to get some racing experience,” head trainer Pat Sweeney stated. “Seeing as we haven’t been on the water since our winter camp, our athletes and our staff are ready to get to work and really focus on making progress this weekend.”
On Saturday the Wildcats will race towards Oklahoma, Central Oklahoma and Tulsa on the Chesapeake Boathouse.
The first set of races will start at 9 a.m. CT, with races going off each and every quarter-hour. The 2d consultation will get started at 11 a.m. CT and proceed in a similar fashion with races each and every quarter-hour.
On Sunday Okay-State will see the Sooners at the water once more for a scrimmage on the OU Boathouse. The groups will scrimmage from 9 a.m. to twelve p.m. CT.
“Our team is building up our depth, but we are young overall. This weekend is going to be a big learning opportunity with so many of our athletes sitting on the start line for the first time and gaining experience in a racing situation,” Sweeney stated.
This would be the 9th immediately yr the Wildcats have held a scrimmage towards the Sooners, and the primary time for the reason that Tulsa Triangular in 2021 the crew has competed towards Tulsa and Central Oklahoma.
The Okay-State rowing crew options two returning seniors, Kaitlyn Henke and Madison Jensen and 8 juniors, together with captains Jadyn Greisen and Kaylee Kleinschmit.
“We’re ready to put our training to work and have something to build off of as we head into our spring camp next week,” Sweeney stated.
