K-State Travels to Ames for Nighttime Contest

20/20 Okay-State at Iowa State
Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Ames, Iowa
Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium (61,500)
Series: Iowa State leads, 52-49-4
TV: ESPNU (watch)
Clay Matvick (Play-by-Play)
Rocky Boiman (Analyst)
Dawn Davenport (Sidelines)
Radio: Okay-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen)
Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play)
Stan Weber (Analyst)
Matt Walters (Sidelines)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 200, SXM App 954
Twitter Updates: @OkayStateFB
THE TOP 5
1) Following a 2-0 begin to Big 12 play, Okay-State heads again on the street because the Wildcats will face a troublesome check in Ames, Iowa, in opposition to Iowa State on Saturday evening. The recreation will kick at 6:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPNU. The Wildcats are coming off a 37-28 win at house over Texas Tech, whereas Iowa State dropped a troublesome 14-11 contest in Lawrence to the Kansas Jayhawks.
2) Quarterback Adrian Martinez is coming off two of the very best performances in his lengthy profession as he’s the reigning Big 12 Newcomer Player of the Week. At No. 6 Oklahoma, Martinez rushed for 148 yards and a career-best 4 touchdowns whereas additionally finishing 21-of-34 passes for 234 yards and one landing. He then ran for 171 yards and three scores and threw for 116 yards and a landing vs. Texas Tech.
3) Running again Deuce Vaughn, a Consensus All-American final 12 months, leads the Big 12 and ranks fifth within the nation with 117.0 dashing yards per recreation. He has 16 100-yard dashing video games in his profession, together with 15 in his final 20 contests. He had 116 dashing yards at OU and a career-high 170 vs. Texas Tech, teaming with Martinez to give Okay-State back-to-back video games with two 100-yard rushers for the primary time ever.
4) The Cats have been stellar on protection, permitting simply 18.2 factors per recreation, 370.2 complete yards per recreation whereas additionally forcing 9 interceptions. This week, the Cats rank fourth nationally in interceptions, fourth in turnover margin, sixteenth in third down protection, nineteenth in cross effectivity protection, and twenty fifth in scoring protection. Since the swap to the 3-3-5 alignment final 12 months, the Cats have allowed 20.2 factors per recreation (18 video games).
5) Known for its particular groups prowess, Okay-State has weapons in each main returners in Malik Knowles (kickoffs) and Phillip Brooks (punts), every of whom have garnered All-America standing of their disciplines throughout their careers. In 5 video games, the Cats have recorded two punt return scores – one coming by way of a blocked punt and the opposite on a 76-yard return from Brooks.
STATISTICAL SPOTLIGHTS
343 – Rushing yards final week, essentially the most in a recreation since 2019 (Nicholls) and most vs. a Big 12 group since 2016 (TCU).
267.2 – Rushing yards per recreation this season, which ranks fourth within the nation and tops within the Big 12.
159.5 – Number of dashing yards per recreation by quarterback Adrian Martinez within the final two weeks.
9 – Number of interceptions by the Wildcat protection by 5 video games, essentially the most in that stretch for the reason that 2007 season.
3 – Power 5 QBs over final 15 years with 300 rush yards and seven TDs over a 2-game stretch (Martinez, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton).
TEAM NOTES
A WINNING TRADITION
• Kansas State has been the most effective Big 12 groups for the reason that inception of the convention in 1996. The Wildcats are third with 128 victories, trailing solely Oklahoma and Texas.
• The Wildcats additionally rank third within the convention in successful proportion since round-robin play started in 2011. They sit at 58.4% (59-42), trailing solely Oklahoma (80.0%; 80-20) and Oklahoma State (67.0%; 67-33).
• During that stretch, the Wildcats are 33-18 (64.7%) at house in Big 12 play and 26-24 (52.0%) on the street.
AMONG THE NATION’S BEST
• Okay-State has 207 wins since 1996, which is tied for twenty fourth amongst all FBS groups with Oklahoma State. The Wildcats are one among simply 30 faculties to attain the 200-win mark during the last 26 years.
• More lately, the Wildcats are tied for twenty fourth in wins amongst present Power 5 groups since 2010 with 97.
POSTSEASON PROMINENCE
• Okay-State has a powerful postseason historical past, going to a bowl recreation 22 occasions since 1993, together with 10 occasions within the final 12 years.
• Okay-State’s 22 bowl journeys since 1993 rank fourth within the Big 12.
• In an period when over 80 groups play in a bowl recreation every year, the Cats are one among simply 25 Power 5 groups to play in a bowl recreation 10 occasions within the final 12 years.
A LOOK BACK AT LAST TWO WEEKS
• Okay-State moved to 2-0 in Big 12 play with its 38-27 win over Texas Tech in Manhattan and 41-34 win at No. 6 Oklahoma.
• It is the second time below head coach Chris Klieman‘s 4 years that the Wildcats have began 2-0 in Big 12 play.
• The Cats used 343 dashing yards on offense and an opportunistic protection (4 turnovers) to run previous the Red Raiders.
• In Norman, Kansas State earned its eleventh all-time victory in opposition to an Associated Press top-10 group, whereas it was the fifth in a street recreation.
• The Wildcats have now defeated a group ranked within the AP Top 25 in 4 of the final six seasons, together with the third time below head coach Chris Klieman.
• The Wildcats defeated No. 5 Oklahoma at house in 2019 and at No. 3 Oklahoma in 2020.
A WINNING HISTORY
• A confirmed winner with a championship historical past, Chris Klieman holds a 96-30 profession report, as his 76.2% profession successful proportion is ranks fourth amongst present FBS coaches which might be in not less than their tenth season.
• Klieman, who’s 24-17 since arriving at Okay-State, got here to Manhattan after capping his five-year stint as head coach at North Dakota State by successful his fourth nationwide championship in 2018. He guided the 2018 Bison to an ideal 15-0 report.
• Klieman is 5-5 in his profession in opposition to groups ranked within the Associated Press Top 25 with 4 of the victories coming at Okay-State.
BETTER DISCIPLINE
• Okay-State was one of many least penalized groups within the nation over the ultimate few weeks of the 2021 common season, because the Cats totaled solely 4 penalties (1.3 per recreation) for 41 yards (13.7 yards per recreation) over their ultimate three regular-season video games.
• Through 5 video games this 12 months, Okay-State ranks second within the Big 12 in fewest penalty yards with 41.8 per recreation.
TAKING CARE OF THE BALL
• Another staple of Okay-State soccer over the previous decade has been committing only a few turnovers, because the Wildcats rank third nationally amongst present Power 5 groups since 2012 in fewest turnovers per recreation at 1.19.
• That determine leads the Big 12 because the Wildcats’ 155 complete turnovers during the last eleven-plus seasons are 14 higher than the following closest program (Oklahoma, 169).
• So far this season, the Wildcats are plus-8 in turnover margin with 10 takeaways – together with 9 interceptions – and simply two misplaced fumbles.
CATS TOPS IN NON-OFFENSIVE TDs
• Okay-State is the nation’s finest in non-offensive touchdowns during the last 23 seasons because it has 128 since 1999, seven greater than the following closest group.
• Kansas State tallied three non-offensive scores in 2021 and have two this 12 months as Seth Porter blocked a punt in opposition to South Dakota that was returned for a rating by Desmond Purnell, whereas Phillip Brooks took a punt 76 yards for a rating in opposition to Missouri.
OFFENSIVE NOTES
KLEIN TAKES OVER AS OC
• A 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist and the most effective sign callers in class historical past, Collin Klein is in his first season as Okay-State’s offensive coordinator.
• Klein is one among simply 4 Power 5 offensive coordinators to play quarterback on the college through which they work. The different three are Brandon Streeter (Clemson), Tommy Rees (Notre Dame) and Tavita Pritchard (Stanford).
TOTAL OFFENSE
• Okay-State has put collectively a pair of excessive offensive outputs to begin Big 12 play, going for 509 yards at Oklahoma and 459 yards in opposition to Texas Tech.
• It is the primary time Okay-State had consecutive video games with 450 yards of complete offense since 2019 (573 yards vs. Nicholls; 521 yards vs. Bowling Green), whereas it’s the first time the Wildcats achieved the feat in opposition to Big 12 opponents since doing so in three-straight video games in 2007 (463 yards vs. Colorado; 529 yards at Oklahoma State; 463 yards vs. Baylor).
OFF AND RUNNING
• Okay-State has opened the season rating fourth nationally and tops amongst Power 5 groups by averaging 267.2 dashing yards per recreation, whereas its 16 dashing touchdowns are tied for fourth.
• A majority of the yards come from Deuce Vaughn, who ranks fifth within the nation and tops within the Big 12 with 127.6 dashing yards per recreation. Adrian Martinez ranks second nationally amongst quarterbacks with 93.8 dashing yards per recreation.
• Okay-State opened the season with 297 dashing yards vs. South Dakota, its most since recording 342 yards vs. Kansas in 2019.
• The Wildcats opened Big 12 play with 275 dashing yards of their win at No. 6 Oklahoma and 343 yards final week vs. Texas Tech, the latter being their most in a Big 12 recreation since posting 336 yards at TCU in 2016.
• The previous two weeks marks the primary time Okay-State has gone over 275 dashing yards in consecutive weeks for the reason that first two video games of 2019, whereas it’s the first time in two-straight Big 12 video games since 2018.
DYNAMIC DUO
• Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn enter the week as the highest quarterback/working again dashing duo within the nation, combining for 1,107 yards dashing yards over the primary 5 weeks.
• Vaughn has 638 dashing yards this 12 months to rank third within the nation, whereas Martinez is twenty second with 469 yards.
• Vaughn and Martinez every had 100-yard dashing video games in every of the final two contests, the primary time in class historical past the Wildcats had double 100-yard video games in consecutive video games.
ADRIAN HAS BEEN AWESOME
• Quarterback Adrian Martinez, one of many high switch sign callers within the 2022 cycle, has put collectively a pair of excellent video games the final two weeks.
• Martinez has totaled 319 dashing yards and 7 touchdowns at No. 6 Oklahoma and in opposition to Texas Tech, simply the third Power 5 quarterback within the final 15 years to complete over 300 yards and 7 scores on the bottom in a two-game stretch.
• The different two had been Lamar Jackson (2015 Louisville) and Cam Newton (2010 Auburn).
ADRIAN’S AWARDS
• After accounting for 669 complete offensive yards and 9 touchdowns during the last two weeks, Adrian Martinez has twice been named a Big 12 Player of the Week – incomes the offensive award after the Oklahoma recreation and newcomer award following the Texas Tech contest.
• On a nationwide degree, Martinez was named the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week and a Manning Award Star of the Week following each contests. He was additionally named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 listing after the Texas Tech recreation.
MIX OF NEW AND OLD
• The blueprint for success has been established for the offensive line below coach Conor Riley since he got here to Manhattan with Chris Klieman in 2019, which is making for a clean transition for three new starters in 2022.
• Okay-State offensive line has mixed for 70 profession begins, together with 26 from each proper deal with Christian Duffie and left guard Cooper Beebe. Additionally, senior left deal with KT Leveston has began 10 profession video games.
• Beebe was a 2021 First Team All-Big 12 performer who’s a Preseason All-American and on the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award. Duffie has began 26-consecutive video games for the Wildcats, essentially the most on the group.
• Although new starters this season, senior Hayden Gillum and sophomore Hadley Panzer have began to discover their rhythm at middle and proper guard, respectively.
VAUGHN BACK AT IT
• Running again Deuce Vaughn is wanting to duplicate the Consensus All-America season he put collectively in 2021, and he is off to an awesome begin as he ranks fifth nationally and tops within the Big 12 with 127.6 dashing yards per recreation.
• Vaughn additionally ranks eleventh nationally and second within the Big 12 in scrimmage yards (dashing plus receiving) per recreation at 139.6.
• Vaughn has 16 profession video games with 100 dashing yards with 15 of these coming inside his final 20 contests.
• A menace just about each time he touches the ball, Vaughn has gone for not less than 10 yards on 111 of his 555 profession scrimmage touches as he’s gaining not less than 10 yards 20.0% of the time he both takes a hand off or receives a cross.
ALL-PURPOSE BACK
• The excessive profession marks by Deuce Vaughn should not solely due to his prowess as a runner, however he has been the most effective backs within the nation on the receiving finish.
• Over his 28-game profession, Vaughn has 2,684 dashing yards and 962 receiving yards. With 38 extra receiving yards, he will likely be simply the sixtieth FBS participant general since 1996 to attain the two,000/1,000 mark and simply the tenth from the Big 12.
• Additionally, he can be simply the second Big 12 participant to hit these marks prior to the tip of his junior 12 months, becoming a member of former Texas Tech working again Taurean Henderson.
RECAPPING VAUGHN’S STREAKS
• Deuce Vaughn noticed a pair of spectacular streaks come to an finish in opposition to Tulane.
• He completed second in class historical past with eight-straight video games with 100 dashing yards. It was simply two behind the report of Darren Sproles, who had 10-straight video games between spanning the 2002 and 2003 seasons.
• Vaughn additionally had a dashing landing in nine-straight video games, which was the fifth-longest streak in class historical past.
SINNOTT SET CAREER MARKS
• Tight finish/fullback Ben Sinnott was a serious a part of Okay-State’s win at No. 6 Oklahoma as he hauled in 4 passes for 80 yards, each profession highs.
• Three of his catches went for 20 or extra yards, together with a career-long reception of 27 yards to convert a third and 5 try throughout Okay-State’s first drive, which resulted in a landing.
• Sinnott has a catch in all 5 video games this 12 months after hauling in simply two passes for 15 yards final season.
DEFENSIVE NOTES
A BIG TURNAROUND
• The Okay-State protection switched from a four-man entrance to a three-man entrance in 2021, and the change has paid off in spades.
• From 2020 to 2021, the Wildcats trimmed 11.2 factors and 100.0 yards per recreation allowed off their averages.
• In the 18 video games for the reason that defensive swap, the Wildcats are permitting simply 20.2 factors per recreation and 351.8 yards per recreation.
• Over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Okay-State allowed 26.1 factors per recreation and 401.6 yards.
PICK ME, PICK ME
• Through 5 video games, Okay-State has recorded 9 interceptions to rank fourth within the nation and tops within the Big 12.
• The seven picks by the primary 5 video games are tied for essentially the most by a Okay-State protection since 2007.
• After opening the 12 months with two picks in opposition to South Dakota, the Cats recorded 4 interceptions on four-straight possessions in opposition to Missouri. It was the primary time they achieved that feat for the reason that 2010 Texas recreation when Tysyn Hartman and Ty Zimmerman every picked off two passes on four-consecutive drives.
• Daniel Green and Kobe Savage every picked off passes in opposition to Missouri and Tulane. It was the primary time the identical two Okay-State gamers had interceptions in the identical consecutive video games since 2014 (Dante Barnett and Randall Evans vs. West Virginia and Kansas).
• Four of the Wildcats 9 interceptions have come from linebackers, essentially the most from that place group for a season since 2015 (4).
THIRD DOWN DEFENSE
• A 12 months after rating 78th nationally and sixth within the Big 12 by permitting a 39.9% conversion fee on third down, Okay-State enters this week’s recreation ranked sixteenth within the nation and third within the convention with a 28.2% fee.
• The Wildcats have allowed their opponents to convert on third down below 50% of the time in all 5 video games this season, together with an 8.3% clip in opposition to Tulane.
• Although Okay-State allowed Oklahoma to convert on 47.1% of its third downs, all eight conversions got here on third and three or shorter. The Wildcats shut out OU on its eight makes an attempt of third and 4 or longer. Against Texas Tech, the Wildcats allowed simply 2-of-7 third down conversions when the Red Raiders confronted third and 6 or shorter.
FEW FIRST DOWNS
• The Wildcats additionally ranked extremely within the nation final season in fewest first downs allowed, surrendering 17.9 per recreation to rank twentieth within the nation.
• Okay-State allowed 20 or fewer first downs in 10 of its 13 video games in 2021, together with 5 contests with 15 or fewer.
• It was the second time below head coach Chris Klieman that Okay-State ranked within the high 20 in that class having positioned seventeenth at 17.2 first downs allowed per recreation in 2019.
• Since the NCAA made first downs an official statistic in 2008, the Wildcats have solely been below 20 first downs allowed per recreation on 4 events.
PLAYING BEHIND THE LINE
• Okay-State tallied 90 tackles for loss final 12 months to rank tenth in class historical past and twenty sixth within the nation. It was the second most by a Okay-State group since 2004 (2006 squad had 91) and was the Wildcats’ finest nationwide rating since putting 18th in 2006.
• Though 5 video games, the Cats have recorded three video games with 10 or extra TFLs for the primary time for the reason that 2012 season.
• Okay-State opened the season with 10 TFLs in opposition to each South Dakota and Missouri, the primary time the Cats had 10 or extra TFLs in consecutive video games since 2012 vs. Miami and North Texas.
TRIPLE THE FUN
• Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Khalid Duke every completed the Texas Tech recreation with 3.0 sacks, the primary time in class historical past the Wildcats had two gamers with 3.0 sacks in the identical recreation.
• Each participant tied for the fourth most sacks in a recreation in class historical past.
• With eight complete tackles paired along with his sacks, Duke was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
FINDING A NEW HOME
• Okay-State introduced in eight transfers from both Division I or neighborhood school on the defensive aspect of the ball, together with 5 which have seen vital time early within the season.
• Three transfers have began a number of video games in safeties Drake Cheatum (Prairie View A&M), Josh Hayes (Virginia/North Dakota State) and Kobe Savage (Tyler JC). Linebacker Gavin Forsha (Tyler JC) has additionally seen time as a reserve and on particular groups, whereas cornerback Jordan Wright (Fullerton College) can also be listed on the depth chart.
KING FELIX
• After making a reputation for himself in 2021, junior defensive finish Felix Anudike-Uzomah is beginning to rev up in 2022.
• A Preseason All-American, Anudike-Uzomah ranks fifth within the nation and tops within the Big 12 with 1.10 sacks per recreation, whereas he’s tenth nationally and tops within the Big 12 with 0.40 compelled fumbles per recreation.
• His complete was boasted by a 3.0-sack efficiency in opposition to Texas Tech, which included the eighth compelled fumble of his profession.
• He now has three video games with 3.0 or extra sacks, tying for essentially the most in class historical past with Nyle Wiren.
• Anudike-Uzomah’s eight compelled fumbles are tied for fourth in class historical past and are one shy of the varsity report. Additionally, he’s now one sack shy of getting into the varsity’s profession top-10 listing.
• A product of Kansas City, Missouri, Anudike-Uzomah leads the nation amongst lively participant in profession compelled fumbles per recreation (0.35), whereas he’s sixth in sacks per recreation (0.76) and tenth in tackles for loss (0.98).
OLD FACE, NEW PLACE
• Safety Josh Hayes is in his sixth 12 months of faculty soccer and third college after transferring within the spring from Virginia.
• However, Hayes, a product of Lakeland, Florida, is reuniting with head coach Chris Klieman and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Joe Klanderman in Manhattan after the trio had been collectively at North Dakota State. Hayes performed as a real freshman and sophomore in 2017 and 2018 below Klieman earlier than he grew to become the Okay-State head coach for the 2019 season.
• Hayes noticed time in all 15 video games in 2017, together with his first-career begin in NDSU’s nationwide championship win over James Madison.
• He went on to play 37 extra video games with 24 extra begins for the Bison earlier than transferring to Virginia for the 2021 season, enjoying in three video games earlier than using his redshirt and transferring to Okay-State.
• Hayes has performed in 59 profession video games, which ranks fourth within the nation amongst lively gamers and tops amongst all Big 12 gamers.
SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES
SCORING IN THE THIRD PHASE
• One of the primary causes the Wildcats have been a profitable program the final three many years is a knack for momentum-swinging performs within the return recreation.
• Since 2005 (17-plus seasons), the Wildcats have a mixed 60 kickoff- and punt-return touchdowns, 21 greater than second-place Alabama (39) and 26 greater than the following closest Big 12 group (Oklahoma State – 34).
• Of the 60 complete returns, a nation-leading 31 are on kickoff returns. The subsequent closest group is San Diego State with 19.
• With the Wildcats’ two punt-return touchdowns to start the 2022 season, Okay-State has now tallied a punt-return rating in each season since 2014, because the nine-year stretch is the longest in class historical past.
BACK TO BACK
• Desmond Purnell returned a blocked punt for a landing in opposition to South Dakota, whereas Phillip Brooks returned one 76 yards for a rating in opposition to Missouri.
• It was the primary time the Wildcats had punt-return scores in consecutive video games since 2008 in opposition to Texas Tech and Texas A&M, whereas it was the primary time that they had one in every of the primary two video games of a season since 1998 in opposition to Indiana State and Northern Illinois.
BROOKS BACK IN THE END ZONE
• Phillip Brooks recorded his fourth-career punt-return landing in opposition to Missouri, a 76-yarder en route to Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
• He now leads the nation amongst lively gamers in profession punt-return scores and punt-return common (17.7), whereas he’s ninth in complete punt-return yards (558).
• His 4 punt-return touchdowns rank second in class historical past and are tied for fourth in Big 12 historical past.
KNOWLES WITH A KNACK
• Malik Knowles is the most recent Wildcat with a knack for kickoff returns as he was a 2021 Second Team All-American by Phil Steele and a 2022 Preseason All-American by a number of shops.
• Knowles was the 2021 First Team All-Big 12 kick returner, marking the fifteenth time within the 26-year historical past of the Big 12 that Okay-State had a First Team All-Big 12 returner. The subsequent closest group is former Big 12 member Colorado with 4.
• Knowles is tied for fourth in class historical past in each profession and single-season kickoff return touchdowns, thanks to scores final 12 months in back-to-back weeks at Oklahoma State and in opposition to Oklahoma.
• Knowles, who additionally had a 100-yard return in 2019 at Mississippi State, is tied for second nationally amongst lively gamers with three profession kickoff-return scores.
• Knowles at present ranks ranked fourth in class historical past in profession kickoff-return common and touchdowns, whereas he’s tied for second nationally amongst lively gamers in touchdowns and ranks fourth in common.
ZENTNER’S BOOTS
• Punter Ty Zentner is profiting from a second senior season in 2022 as he returns after incomes All-Big 12 standing a 12 months in the past.
• A product of Topeka, Kansas, Zentner ranks fourth in class historical past with a 42.89-yard profession common. That common is held up by 5 profession video games with a median of not less than 45.0, together with a 54.2-yard common in opposition to Missouri, which ranked because the second-highest punting common recreation in class historical past (minimal 4 makes an attempt).
• His contest in opposition to the Tigers featured a career-long punt of 66 yards.
• Zentner was additionally the Wildcats’ main kickoff man final 12 months, totaling 36 touchbacks on his 67 kickoffs (53.7%), essentially the most by a Wildcat since not less than 2004.
