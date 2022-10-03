K-State Travels to Ames for Nighttime Contest

Game 6



20/20 Okay-State at Iowa State

Wyatt Thompson

Adrian Martinez

Deuce Vaughn

Malik Knowles

Phillip Brooks

Adrian Martinez

Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Ames, Iowa
Stadium: Jack Trice Stadium (61,500)
Series: Iowa State leads, 52-49-4
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Okay-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com
Twitter Updates: @OkayStateFB

Following a 2-0 begin to Big 12 play, Okay-State heads again on the street because the Wildcats will face a troublesome check in Ames, Iowa, in opposition to Iowa State on Saturday evening. The recreation will kick at 6:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPNU. The Wildcats are coming off a 37-28 win at house over Texas Tech, whereas Iowa State dropped a troublesome 14-11 contest in Lawrence to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is coming off two of the very best performances in his lengthy profession as he's the reigning Big 12 Newcomer Player of the Week. At No. 6 Oklahoma, Martinez rushed for 148 yards and a career-best 4 touchdowns whereas additionally finishing 21-of-34 passes for 234 yards and one landing. He then ran for 171 yards and three scores and threw for 116 yards and a landing vs. Texas Tech.

Running again Deuce Vaughn, a Consensus All-American final 12 months, leads the Big 12 and ranks fifth within the nation with 117.0 dashing yards per recreation. He has 16 100-yard dashing video games in his profession, together with 15 in his final 20 contests. He had 116 dashing yards at OU and a career-high 170 vs. Texas Tech, teaming with Martinez to give Okay-State back-to-back video games with two 100-yard rushers for the primary time ever.

The Cats have been stellar on protection, permitting simply 18.2 factors per recreation, 370.2 complete yards per recreation whereas additionally forcing 9 interceptions. This week, the Cats rank fourth nationally in interceptions, fourth in turnover margin, sixteenth in third down protection, nineteenth in cross effectivity protection, and twenty fifth in scoring protection. Since the swap to the 3-3-5 alignment final 12 months, the Cats have allowed 20.2 factors per recreation (18 video games).

Known for its particular groups prowess, Okay-State has weapons in each main returners Malik Knowles (kickoffs) and Phillip Brooks (punts), every of whom have garnered All-America standing of their disciplines throughout their careers. In 5 video games, the Cats have recorded two punt return scores – one coming by way of a blocked punt and the opposite on a 76-yard return from Brooks.

343 – Rushing yards final week, essentially the most in a recreation since 2019 (Nicholls) and most vs. a Big 12 group since 2016 (TCU).
267.2 – Rushing yards per recreation this season, which ranks fourth within the nation and tops within the Big 12.
159.5 – Number of dashing yards per recreation by quarterback Adrian Martinez within the final two weeks.
9 – Number of interceptions by the Wildcat protection by 5 video games, essentially the most in that stretch for the reason that 2007 season.
3 – Power 5 QBs over final 15 years with 300 rush yards and seven TDs over a 2-game stretch (Martinez, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton).

TEAM NOTES



A WINNING TRADITION



• Kansas State has been the most effective Big 12 groups for the reason that inception of the convention in 1996. The Wildcats are third with 128 victories, trailing solely Oklahoma and Texas.



• The Wildcats additionally rank third within the convention in successful proportion since round-robin play started in 2011. They sit at 58.4% (59-42), trailing solely Oklahoma (80.0%; 80-20) and Oklahoma State (67.0%; 67-33).



• During that stretch, the Wildcats are 33-18 (64.7%) at house in Big 12 play and 26-24 (52.0%) on the street.

AMONG THE NATION’S BEST



• Okay-State has 207 wins since 1996, which is tied for twenty fourth amongst all FBS groups with Oklahoma State. The Wildcats are one among simply 30 faculties to attain the 200-win mark during the last 26 years.



• More lately, the Wildcats are tied for twenty fourth in wins amongst present Power 5 groups since 2010 with 97.

POSTSEASON PROMINENCE



• Okay-State has a powerful postseason historical past, going to a bowl recreation 22 occasions since 1993, together with 10 occasions within the final 12 years.



• Okay-State’s 22 bowl journeys since 1993 rank fourth within the Big 12.



• In an period when over 80 groups play in a bowl recreation every year, the Cats are one among simply 25 Power 5 groups to play in a bowl recreation 10 occasions within the final 12 years.







A LOOK BACK AT LAST TWO WEEKS



• Okay-State moved to 2-0 in Big 12 play with its 38-27 win over Texas Tech in Manhattan and 41-34 win at No. 6 Oklahoma.



• It is the second time below head coach Chris Klieman ‘s 4 years that the Wildcats have began 2-0 in Big 12 play.



• The Cats used 343 dashing yards on offense and an opportunistic protection (4 turnovers) to run previous the Red Raiders.



• In Norman, Kansas State earned its eleventh all-time victory in opposition to an Associated Press top-10 group, whereas it was the fifth in a street recreation.



• The Wildcats have now defeated a group ranked within the AP Top 25 in 4 of the final six seasons, together with the third time below head coach Chris Klieman .



• The Wildcats defeated No. 5 Oklahoma at house in 2019 and at No. 3 Oklahoma in 2020.







A WINNING HISTORY



• A confirmed winner with a championship historical past, Chris Klieman holds a 96-30 profession report, as his 76.2% profession successful proportion is ranks fourth amongst present FBS coaches which might be in not less than their tenth season.



• Klieman, who’s 24-17 since arriving at Okay-State, got here to Manhattan after capping his five-year stint as head coach at North Dakota State by successful his fourth nationwide championship in 2018. He guided the 2018 Bison to an ideal 15-0 report.



• Klieman is 5-5 in his profession in opposition to groups ranked within the Associated Press Top 25 with 4 of the victories coming at Okay-State.







BETTER DISCIPLINE



• Okay-State was one of many least penalized groups within the nation over the ultimate few weeks of the 2021 common season, because the Cats totaled solely 4 penalties (1.3 per recreation) for 41 yards (13.7 yards per recreation) over their ultimate three regular-season video games.



• Through 5 video games this 12 months, Okay-State ranks second within the Big 12 in fewest penalty yards with 41.8 per recreation.







TAKING CARE OF THE BALL



• Another staple of Okay-State soccer over the previous decade has been committing only a few turnovers, because the Wildcats rank third nationally amongst present Power 5 groups since 2012 in fewest turnovers per recreation at 1.19.



• That determine leads the Big 12 because the Wildcats’ 155 complete turnovers during the last eleven-plus seasons are 14 higher than the following closest program (Oklahoma, 169).



• So far this season, the Wildcats are plus-8 in turnover margin with 10 takeaways – together with 9 interceptions – and simply two misplaced fumbles.







CATS TOPS IN NON-OFFENSIVE TDs



• Okay-State is the nation’s finest in non-offensive touchdowns during the last 23 seasons because it has 128 since 1999, seven greater than the following closest group.



• Kansas State tallied three non-offensive scores in 2021 and have two this 12 months as Seth Porter blocked a punt in opposition to South Dakota that was returned for a rating by Desmond Purnell , whereas Phillip Brooks took a punt 76 yards for a rating in opposition to Missouri.







OFFENSIVE NOTES



KLEIN TAKES OVER AS OC



• A 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist and the most effective sign callers in class historical past, Collin Klein is in his first season as Okay-State’s offensive coordinator.



• Klein is one among simply 4 Power 5 offensive coordinators to play quarterback on the college through which they work. The different three are Brandon Streeter (Clemson), Tommy Rees (Notre Dame) and Tavita Pritchard (Stanford).







TOTAL OFFENSE



• Okay-State has put collectively a pair of excessive offensive outputs to begin Big 12 play, going for 509 yards at Oklahoma and 459 yards in opposition to Texas Tech.



• It is the primary time Okay-State had consecutive video games with 450 yards of complete offense since 2019 (573 yards vs. Nicholls; 521 yards vs. Bowling Green), whereas it’s the first time the Wildcats achieved the feat in opposition to Big 12 opponents since doing so in three-straight video games in 2007 (463 yards vs. Colorado; 529 yards at Oklahoma State; 463 yards vs. Baylor).

OFF AND RUNNING



• Okay-State has opened the season rating fourth nationally and tops amongst Power 5 groups by averaging 267.2 dashing yards per recreation, whereas its 16 dashing touchdowns are tied for fourth.



• A majority of the yards come from Deuce Vaughn , who ranks fifth within the nation and tops within the Big 12 with 127.6 dashing yards per recreation. Adrian Martinez ranks second nationally amongst quarterbacks with 93.8 dashing yards per recreation.



• Okay-State opened the season with 297 dashing yards vs. South Dakota, its most since recording 342 yards vs. Kansas in 2019.



• The Wildcats opened Big 12 play with 275 dashing yards of their win at No. 6 Oklahoma and 343 yards final week vs. Texas Tech, the latter being their most in a Big 12 recreation since posting 336 yards at TCU in 2016.



• The previous two weeks marks the primary time Okay-State has gone over 275 dashing yards in consecutive weeks for the reason that first two video games of 2019, whereas it’s the first time in two-straight Big 12 video games since 2018.

DYNAMIC DUO



• Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn enter the week as the highest quarterback/working again dashing duo within the nation, combining for 1,107 yards dashing yards over the primary 5 weeks.



• Vaughn has 638 dashing yards this 12 months to rank third within the nation, whereas Martinez is twenty second with 469 yards.



• Vaughn and Martinez every had 100-yard dashing video games in every of the final two contests, the primary time in class historical past the Wildcats had double 100-yard video games in consecutive video games.