Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas woman accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, is arrested in Costa Rica

A Texas woman suspected in the deadly capturing of skilled cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin dwelling has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service stated Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Service stated in a statement. Armstrong was anticipated to be returned to the United States, the place she faces a homicide cost, the company stated.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” stated U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau.

Wilson, 25, was discovered useless May 11, and Austin police on May 19 issued a homicide warrant for Armstrong.

Authorities stated Armstrong offered her automobile May 13, then flew from Austin to Houston shortly after being questioned that day by authorities about Wilson’s demise. She then flew to New York earlier than utilizing a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, the service stated.

Wilson, a aggressive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native generally known as “Mo,” had been in Austin for a biking occasion. According to an affidavit, Wilson had beforehand dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video exterior the house the place Wilson was discovered shot to demise.

Photo of Kaitlin Armstrong. U.S. Marshals

