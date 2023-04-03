Kaley Cuoco welcomes a baby girl with Tom Pelphrey: “The new light of our lives”

Kaley Cuoco has joined the mom club!

Over the weekend, The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, announced that she welcomed her first child with Tom Pelphrey on March 30.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives,” Cuoco captioned a carousel of photos of the adorable newborn and their family of three. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

The Flight Attendant actress went on to thank her family, friends and the medical staff who she said helped “immensely.”

“We are blessed beyond belief,” she continued, before closing with a sweet note to Tom, “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Cuoco revealed she was expecting in October, sharing an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and the Ozark and Iron Fist veteran.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” she wrote at the time. “Beyond blessed and over the moon.”

Cuoco began dating Pelphrey after filing for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook in 2021; she was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, but they divorced in 2015.