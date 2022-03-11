Kandi Burruss Teases New Season Of ‘RHOA’: ‘It’s Fire’ 

Black America Net Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss is getting us all prepared for the following season of The Actual Housewives of Atlanta and in keeping with the truth star, the brand new season is “fireplace.”

In a sit down with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Occurs Dwell, the tv persona rocked a phenomenal curve-hugging lime inexperienced costume and opened up about what it was like filming this season with a brand new set of Housewives, confirming that this season might be simply as loopy as ones from the previous. “Oh, I believe it’s fireplace. It’s fireplace,” she mentioned. “You recognize, I inform everyone I’ll admit originally, once we misplaced two peaches, I used to be a bit nervous. However I’m so pleased with the way it all got here collectively. After I inform yall, it was simply craziness from starting to finish. Humorous. Loads of humorous. Lots of people exhibiting a whole lot of transparency. So you may see what’s taking place in these relationships.”

Andy then chimed in, “I additionally prefer it as a result of there truly was a whole lot of sisterhood too There was a whole lot of rooting one another on.”

To which Kandi replied, “Can I say it was completely different taping this yr. I suppose I’m used to coping with among the folks from the previous the place we didn’t actually discuss loads. However the women this season, they actually wished to communicate. Preserve the group textual content going. Speak exterior of filming.”

“It appears like that,” Andy interjected and Kandi then confirmed, “It was loads completely different.”

Take a look at the clip under through The Jasmine Model.

Whereas we’re on the brink of catch Kandi within the subsequent season of RHOA, we will now catch her on her new collection, Kandi & The Gang, which premiered on Bravo this week. The brand new actuality collection will comply with Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, together with the employees of OLG whereas exhibiting Kandi’s household and buddies as they face a “much-needed change on the restaurant whereas juggling their profession ambitions, larger-than-life personalities, and private lives,” in keeping with a assertion in a press launch.

Will you be watching?

