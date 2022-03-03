Kandi Speaks On Marlo Hampton Feud During RHOA Season 14

A Real Housewife of Atlanta is confirming a clash in the forthcoming season.

As previously reported Kandi Burruss-Tucker recently told fans that during season 14 of the Bravo show she bumped heads with somebody “real, real, bad”, but declined to say who.

“Please forgive me when you hear some of the stuff I said out my mouth,” admitted Kandi during an Amazon Live session. “It was terrible! I was upset!”

Some fans guessed that the person in question who Kandi clashed with was Drew Sidora who was “missing from a group picture”…

and others guessed it was Marlo Hampton who’s making her debut as a full-time housewife.

Fans surmised that Marlo might have been trying to kick off her first season as a peach holder with a “bang.”

Well, it looks like fans who guessed that it was Marlo were indeed correct.

Kandi recently told TheDailyBeast that Marlo was “doing the most” and they clashed on camera “worse” than previously before.

“Marlo [Hampton]—whew, chile—she needed her peach, let’s just say that. She was doing the most. We actually had a very, very bad moment this season where we bumped heads worse than we did back in season four or five.”

She continued,

“We’re in a better place right now, but when it happened, I didn’t know if we were going to come back. So it was a lot of great TV this season, let’s just say. I can’t wait for everybody to get a chance to see.”

She echoed that statement again during an interview on “Daily Blast Live” and said she was surprised since she advocated for Marlo to get her peach.

Ooop! In case you forgot about Kandi and Marlo’s previous head-butting, things got messy between them during the #RHOA season 4 reunion.

During the argument, Marlo wondered if Kandi was being a “sugar mama” for the man she was dating who used to work for the production department on the TV show. Todd Tucker previously worked as a producer on the show.

“Let’s not go there, just a couple of years ago you were a bartender,” said Kandi. “I don’t give a damn if I wanted to take care of every mf in here, I COULD!” she added.

Are you surprised to hear that Marlo and Kandi clashed again?

In related news, fans have been BEGGING Andy Cohen for days for RHOA’s season 14 trailer and it sounds like it might be on the way.

Rumors are also swirling that the show will premiere on May 1.

As previously reported this season will feature not only Kandi and Marlo, but Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, as well as returning veteran Shereé Whitfield. There will also be two new faces; four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross who will be a full-time housewife and ATL socialite/mother of two of Ne-Yo’s children, Monyetta Shaw who will be a “friend of the show.”