Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews tie the knot in Hawai’i wedding

Patrick Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, have tied the knot. The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback married Matthews in Hawai’i on Saturday.
Mahomes and Matthews have been relationship since they met as college students at Whitehouse (Texas) Excessive Faculty. The couple stayed collectively whereas Mahomes went to play school soccer and baseball at Texas Tech and Matthews performed soccer on the College of Texas at Tyler. Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a Tremendous Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2020, proposed to Matthews on the night time he obtained his Tremendous Bowl ring in September of that 12 months.
“On a day that was meant to rejoice you, you turned it into celebrating us. It is all the time us, it is all the time you and me,” Matthews wrote on her Instagram after Mahomes popped the query.
Shortly after their engagement, the couple introduced they have been anticipating their first little one. Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on Feb. 20, 2021.
Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, was the very best man within the ceremony. USA At present reported that a number of Chiefs teammates, together with Travis Kelce, Orlando Brown Jr., Tyrann Mathieu and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, have been in attendance on the ceremony in Maui.
Mahomes’ mom, Randi, obtained sentimental about seeing her son get married. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, was additionally there.
