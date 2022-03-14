Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes marries Brittany Matthews

Up to date: 11:42 AM CDT Mar 14, 2022

The highschool sweethearts mentioned ‘I do’ in Hawaii on Saturday

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews made it official this weekend, saying ‘I do’ at a vacation spot wedding ceremony in Hawaii.Mahomes and Matthews have been courting since their highschool days in Whitehouse, Texas. Matthews can also be a founder and proprietor of the KC Present, Kansas Metropolis’s skilled ladies’s soccer crew. The 2 have been first engaged again in September of 2020.Each the Chiefs QB and his new bride took to Instagram on Saturday to submit their first footage of the marriage. “Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes,” The album of images is captioned. Since turning into engaged, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. She just lately turned one. Final month, Mahomes celebrated his bachelor celebration in Las Vegas. Jackson Mahomes, the QB’s brother, was chosen to be the perfect man for the massive day.Congrats to the pleased couple!

