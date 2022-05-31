Kansas City Cops Shoot Unarmed Pregnant Black Woman Suspected in Carjacking

Kansas Metropolis police are dealing with backlash after capturing an unarmed pregnant Black 5 instances over a reported stolen automobile.
Leonna Hale, 26, is in steady situation after being shot by Kansas Metropolis police on Friday. An eyewitness recognized as Shédanja claims Hale was attempting to flee the scene within the car parking zone of a Household Greenback retailer on Friday evening, The Kansas Metropolis Star reported. Based on Newsweek, Hale had her fingers up moments earlier than officers opened hearth.
The capturing occurred after the Missouri State Freeway Patrol tracked down a automobile matching the outline of a stolen automobile inside a Household Greenback car parking zone. When authorities tried to arrest the person and lady contained in the automobile, the person jumped a fence and ran as three officers chased after him. Shédanja says Hale exited the automobile along with her fingers up. When cops ordered Hale onto the bottom, she instructed them that she couldn’t as a result of she was pregnant.
CONTENT WARNING
Black trauma, violence in opposition to girls, anti-Black violence
"They nonetheless placing her in handcuffs after they shot her" eyewitness recording the video could be heard saying frantically. pic.twitter.com/VltyZxRK2g
— The Kansas Metropolis Defender (@KCDefender) May 29, 2022
Police reportedly gave Hale a number of orders to get down. She then instructed police there was a gun within the automobile and began backing towards a fence within the car parking zone.
“She didn’t pull out a weapon on them,” Shédanja stated. “She didn’t also have a stick in her hand.”
That’s when a number of officers approached her with their weapons drawn. Hale, in accordance with Shédanja, took three steps earlier than police opened hearth.
“One, two, three, 4, 5. I keep in mind it as a result of it didn’t cease. They shot 5 instances,” Shédanja stated.
“I keep in mind seeing her hit the bottom and I froze.”
Hale sustained critical accidents and was taken to a neighborhood hospital, KCTV reported. The male suspect was additionally unhurt and brought to a neighborhood hospital for an unrelated medical situation.
“We by no means need to be in these kinds of conditions. Not the general public, as a police division,” Kansas Metropolis Police Division’s Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin stated. “Anytime it occurs is a blight on our group. I need to guarantee the general public the scene is safe.
“There’s no on-going menace. We’re dedicated to be 100% clear. It is a vacation weekend. It’s time for pals. Not a time for violence.”