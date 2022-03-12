Kansas City Current NWSL preview: With Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams, is K.C. poised to make competitive leap?

The Nationwide Girls’s Soccer League preseason is underway and Kansas Metropolis Present are amongst 12 golf equipment starting their journeys to the 2022 season. The 2022 Problem Cup will kick off on March 18 with the cup closing closing on Might 7. Followers can watch Problem Cup matches throughout CBS platforms dwell and on demand with Paramount+.

After ending in final place in its inaugural season, the membership added a brand new head coach and normal supervisor to the fold because the staff prepares to play their matches in Youngsters’s Mercy Park for the upcoming season. The franchise employed Matt Potter as their new head coach and added former NWSL participant Ella Masar to the teaching employees. The membership additionally made huge acquisitions to the squad within the offseason and seem poised to make a aggressive run.

Let’s check out Kansas Metropolis Present forward of the 2022 NWSL season:

Offseason overview

End in 2021: The staff struggled and completed in final place with a 3-7-14 report in its inaugural season. Huw Williams was dismissed as head coach and moved right into a front-office position as a scouting director. The franchise additionally added former NWSL participant Cami Levin as new normal supervisor forward of the 2022 season.

Largest losses: They didn’t look forward to the season to finish earlier than kick-starting the roster turnover, as they bade farewell to Kansas Metropolis legend Amy Rodriguez in a midseason commerce. A number of gamers have been both waived, traded, went abroad on mortgage, retired or purchased out of their contract within the offseason. The membership additionally traded their former first-round draft decide Kiki Pickett to the North Carolina Braveness to kick off their offseason commerce window.

Largest acquisitions: The commerce for USWNT star midfielder Sam Mewis in trade for Pickett and the rights to Malia Berkely made headlines across the league. The staff then re-signed a number of gamers, retaining very long time NWSL veterans Kristen Edmonds, Kristen Hamilton, Lo’eau LaBonta and Desiree Scott. The franchise boosted their goalkeeping depth with Cassie Miller in a commerce for allocation cash with Chicago Pink Stars and added extra former Braveness gamers to the roster by buying USWNT ahead Lynn Williams.

Largest burning query coming into 2022 season

Throughout the 2021 season, the franchise shortly seemed forward to 2022 because the membership struggled to select up wins on the pitch. They did make enormous beneficial properties off of it — launching their new crest, asserting house video games at Youngsters’s Mercy Park and establishing plans for a state-of-the-art NWSL particular stadium for the membership within the close to future. With big-name acquisitions huge plans in place, the burning query heading into the 2022 season is: Can the hype off the pitch translate to outcomes in the course of the common season?

What they’re saying

Kristen Edmonds has been within the league for eight seasons. Now along with her third NWSL membership, Edmonds sat down with CBS Sports activities podcast “Attacking Third” to debate what variations to anticipate out of Kanas Metropolis in 2022.

“The vibe right here is superb,” stated Edmonds. “For me personally, one thing simply feels totally different coming into this preseason. I really feel like we now have one thing particular occurring right here.

“For a participant like me — who has been within the league for awhile — to be part of one thing that’s transferring ahead and never type of standing nonetheless or transferring backwards a bit bit, is actually cool. I really feel actually fortunate to be part of it and nonetheless be capable to contribute. I can let you know that we’re going to be a power to be reckoned with this season, we’re not giving something away.”

Preseason roster

With the Problem Cup steadily approaching, Kansas Metropolis Present narrowed their preseason roster down from 28 gamers to 26 gamers. Hallie Mace was initially listed as a midfielder and is now among the many defenders. Michele Vasconcelos was initially listed on mortgage by way of June 2022 and is now not listed among the many forwards. Becoming a member of her is non-roster invitee Kelsey Dossey, who’s now not listed among the many goalkeepers.

Count on lineups to function Franch, Ball, Edmonds, LaBonta, Mewis, Hamilton and Williams among the many beginning XI as common season fixtures kick off.

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna “AD” Franch, Cassie Miller, Kayla Thompson (NRI)

Defenders (9): Elizabeth Ball, Kate Del Fava, Brookelyn Entz (NRI), Taylor Leach, Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Izzy Rodriguez (CDP), Mallory Weber, Jenna Winebrenner (CDP)

Midfielders (9): Chardonnay Curran (CDP), Kristen Edmonds, Lo’eau LaBonta, Chloe Logarzo (NYR), Addie McCain, Sam Mewis, Maddie Nolf, Victoria Pickett, Desiree Scott

Forwards (5): Mollie Belisle (NRI), Elyse Bennett (CDP), Kristen Hamilton, Jaycie Johnson, Lynn Williams

Projected end

