Kansas City Man Awarded $900k After Wrongfully Arrested As A Teen

Tyree Bell has reached a $900,000 settlement with the Kansas City Police Division after being arrested and detained for 3 weeks for against the law he didn’t commit.
The settlement comes practically 4 years after Bell’s household filed a civil rights lawsuit in 2017 for what turned out to be an illegal arrest in opposition to the then-15-year-old, KCUR reports.
“It was part of a nationwide shame that has been allowed to persist amongst white police for 40 years: cross-race identifications of Black males by white officers are sometimes improper,” Kansas City lawyer Arthur Benson mentioned.
“And they’re usually improper as a result of too many police departments don’t practice their officers that every one Blacks don’t look alike and easy methods to make an eyewitness identification that isn’t tainted by racial stereotypes. Tyree Bell was a sufferer of the Kansas City Police Division’s failure to handle this nationwide outrage.”
“It’s solely cash,” Bell told Fox four KC. “What I actually need to see is for the police division to all come collectively and put a corporation collectively for the Black group, for the group on the whole, to allow them to get to know all people.”
On June 8, 2016, Bell was strolling dwelling from a relative’s home when police stopped him. The cops had been responding to a name that reported three Black males enjoying on the nook with weapons.
After police approached the suspects, they fled with one tossing his gun through the police pursuit. About seven minutes later, an officer observed Bell strolling a couple of mile away, speaking on his cellphone. Whereas Bell was significantly taller than the precise suspect, had on a completely totally different outfit, and wore his hair in a different way, the teenager was positioned on a 24-hour “investigative maintain.”
Bell ended up spending three weeks in jail with out ever being charged. He was solely launched after a detective watched the patrol automobile movies from his arrest and concluded his clothes and look didn’t match the suspect.
Bell credited his household for being very supportive through the drawn-out authorized battle. His mother handed away in 2019, and he needs she was right here to have fun with him.