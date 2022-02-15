Kansas Cruises Past OSU Men’s Basketball In Lawrence

The University of Kansas men’s basketball team cruised past Oklahoma State University for a 76-62 win on Monday, February 14, in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas used a 20-5 run in the second half to pull away from OSU, and led by as many as 26 points.

Five different Jayhawks scored in double figures in their win.

OSU was paced by Avery Anderson’s 15 points, and Bryce Thompson finished with 11 points in his return to Allen Fieldhouse.

The Cowboys briefly held the lead on two different occasions in the first half before Kansas pulled away.

The loss marks the Pokes fifth straight loss away from Stillwater.

It’s also OSU’s fourth straight loss in Lawrence.

Oklahoma State is now 12-13 on the year, and 5-8 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys host Kansas State on Saturday, February 19, at 1 p.m. CT.