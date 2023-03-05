Kansas falls short in regular season finale at Texas

AUSTIN, TX. (KSNT) – Kansas males’s basketball traveled to Texas on Saturday for the Jayhawks’ ultimate regular season matchup.

The Longhorns restricted the Jayhawks offensively, beating Kansas 75-59.

Kansas scored on its first ownership off a Ok.J. Adams Jr. jumper. The Jayhawks didn’t ranking for any other 5 mins. Strong protection propelled Texas to an early 9-2 lead.

The first part carried on that manner. Stifling protection each tactics saved scoring at a minimal, however Texas received a slight merit, main 28-16 with 3 mins to play in the part.

A Joseph Yesufu 3-pointer with seconds final pulled the Jayhawks into single-digits, however the Longhorns nonetheless took a 32-24 lead into the locker room.

Texas opened the second one part on a 7-0 run to leap out to a 15-point lead. Every time Kansas would attempt to minimize into the deficit, the Longhorns would reply.

A Gradey Dick 3-pointer with 8 mins final minimize the Jayhawk deficit to 8 issues, however Texas responded with six-straight to increase its lead.

The Longhorns made pictures down the stretch to complete the sport, beating the Jayhawks 75-59.

Jalen Wilson led the staff in scoring with 23 issues and ten rebounds, the one participant to report double figures in any stat.

The Kansas loss makes the staff’s regular-season report 75-59, 13-5 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks would be the one-seed in the Big 12 event, beginning play at 2 p.m. in Kansas City Thursday, March 9.