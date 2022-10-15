Oklahoma

Kansas Jayhawks Receive Exclusive Adidas Trae Young 2 Shoes

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


Before Atlanta Hawks level guard Trae Young wreaked havoc on the NBA, the Oklahoma legend was a nightmare for opponents in faculty. During his one season with the Sooners, Young led the nation in factors and assists (sound acquainted?).

Despite being a number of years faraway from faculty, Young continues to be fiercely loyal to his alma mater. However, he might have to indicate some like to BIG 12 rival Kansas Jayhawks this season.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram