Kansas Jayhawks Receive Exclusive Adidas Trae Young 2 Shoes

Before Atlanta Hawks level guard Trae Young wreaked havoc on the NBA, the Oklahoma legend was a nightmare for opponents in faculty. During his one season with the Sooners, Young led the nation in factors and assists (sound acquainted?).

Despite being a number of years faraway from faculty, Young continues to be fiercely loyal to his alma mater. However, he might have to indicate some like to BIG 12 rival Kansas Jayhawks this season.

The University of Kansas is an Adidas college, and Young is likely one of the German firm’s 5 athletes with a signature basketball shoe. The All-NBA level guard is rapidly rising because the face of Adidas basketball, so it’s only pure that the Jayhawks put on his sneakers within the upcoming season.

Late final month, NCAA basketball groups started internet hosting their media days. Kansas Jayhawks gamers wore varied Adidas fashions, however a number of selected a player-exclusive (PE) colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 2.

Adidas Trae Young 2

(*2*) The Adidas Trae Young 2. Adidas

The Adidas Trae Young 2 launches on November 1, 2022. Young’s second signature shoe with Adidas will price $140 in grownup sizes. Fans will have the ability to buy the sneakers on the Adidas website and at choose retailers.

It is unclear if the royal blue and white pair of Trae Young 2s worn by the Kansas Jayhawks basketball workforce will take pleasure in a basic launch. However, there will probably be a number of colorways launched over the following yr, together with a light-weight blue and white model of the low-top shoe.

Do you propose on choosing up a pair of the Adidas Trae Young 2 as soon as they hit cabinets? Let us know what you assume on Twitter. As all the time, follow FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

