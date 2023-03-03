Oklahoma

Kansas State men’s basketball senior night analysis vs. Oklahoma

March 2, 2023
posting

Kansas State guard Desi Sills (13) grabs a rebound against Oklahoma on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

MANHATTAN — Just when Kansas State gave the look to be fading past due within the season, Jerome Tang as soon as once more had a knack for pushing all of the proper buttons.

The Wildcats have been coming off back-to-back highway losses towards Texas Tech and Oklahoma, the ground two groups within the Big 12 standings and had dropped 4 of 5 general, when he made two key changes.

The first used to be giving the Wildcats an additional day of leisure and restoration time whilst shortening practices, and the second one used to be putting senior guard Desi Sills into the beginning lineup. The Wildcats are 4-0 since then.

“Those days that he gives us off and we come in at 5:30 (p.m.), I feel like we’re well-rested and we’ve got energy,” stated Sills, who just about had a triple-double Wednesday because the Wildcats celebrated senior night with a powerful 85-69 victory over Oklahoma at sold-out Bramlage Coliseum. “We’re flying around, we rebound (and) we do a lot, playing with the crowd and everything.

publish credit score to Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram