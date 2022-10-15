Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars

Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA.

Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing.

Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night time.

Staffers advised them to take shelter within the locker rooms, kneel down and shield their heads. Then they heard a noise like a freight practice.

“It just shook the building. It almost felt like an earthquake a little bit … it was just the constant sound. It kind of had like a high-pitched whine, too,” Morgan Hamlin, who had been swimming in the pool, told weather.com in an interview Saturday afternoon. “It was only 30 seconds but it was 30 seconds in hell because you’re sitting there and you’re thinking, is this building going to fall down on top of me?”

The Y sustained heavy damage. Part of the roof was torn off, water was pouring from pipes, windows were smashed and cars — including Morgan’s — flung from the parking lot into the building.

But no one was hurt.

The twister touched down in eastern Sedgwick County southeast of Wichita, then moved northeast to near Andover, a community 10 miles east of Wichita, between 8:10 and 8:31 p.m. CT Friday. Video and photos posted to social media showed extensive damage to homes and other buildings.

The tornado was rated an EF3 tornado with winds of at least 136 mph in a survey on Saturday. Additional surveying may be done on Sunday.

Andover sits near the line between Butler and Sedgwick counties. Damage was reported in both counties.

It was estimated Saturday morning that at least 50 to 100 homes were damaged, a dispatcher for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office told weather.com. Later in the day, those estimates climbed to several hundred.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said at a Saturday morning news briefing that no one was killed or seriously injured by the tornado there.

One person was trapped in a building but a rescue effort was underway.

Drone video shot Saturday morning showed homes with roofs and walls missing.

Mandy Fouse, who lives near the YMCA, rushed her two children to a back room of their basement as the tornado raced across their neighborhood.

“By the time we sat down, the lights went out, and that’s when it started to sound like a vacuum over the house,” Fouse advised the Wichita Eagle. “The windows started breaking, and we started hearing things hit the house.”

Windows were blown out and there’s a hole in the roof, Fouse said. Her father and father-in-law both made their way to her house and helped her and the kids out. They were surrounded by damage as they drove out of the neighborhood.

“We’re probably the lucky ones,” Fouse mentioned. “Even with all our damage, we’re the lucky ones.”

Damage to automobiles and a YMCA constructing is seen in Andover, Kansas, after a twister on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Andover Police through Twitter )

Russell mentioned in an earlier briefing that greater than 900 houses had been within the path of the twister, The Associated Press reported.

He mentioned some houses had been “were completely blown away.”

Multiple automobiles had been dragged on the bottom and pushed up in opposition to the Andover YMCA the place main harm has been reported. No accidents occurred within the twister as workers and members took shelter, in response to the Greater Wichita YMCA.

The twister approached from the southwest the place a neighborhood is positioned. More than a dozen homes have been destroyed in that space, in response to the Wichita Eagle. A Wichita Eagle reporter reported harm to roofs of multiple homes close by.

Local police reported that a number of main intersections had been blocked by particles and downed powerlines. Highway 54 via Andover was nonetheless closed Saturday morning.

Several storm chasers adopted the twister because it moved northeastward from city as radar confirmed the twister.

In separate thunderstorms that swept via after the twister, Andover additionally acquired golf ball measurement hail at 9:30 p.m. native time.

Unfortunately, Andover isn’t any stranger to robust tornadoes.

The city was hit by an F5 tornado on April 26, 1991. That twister killed 13 people in a cell house park plus 4 different individuals, and the outbreak triggered $300 million in harm. It additionally injured over 200 individuals.

Several different tornadoes additionally touched down Friday throughout different elements of Kansas and Nebraska as a big storm system swept eastward from the central Rockies into the Midwest. More than 20,000 prospects had been with out energy in Kansas as of Friday night. That quantity had dropped to about 2,300 by Saturday morning.

About 70 miles north of Wichita, two houses had been broken by a potential twister close to Herington, Kansas.

Tornadoes had been additionally reported in Wamego, Kansas, and close to Stamford, Nebraska, and elsewhere throughout the japanese Kansas, however little harm has been reported.

In Shelton, Nebraska, practice automobiles had been pushed off their tracks by robust straight-line winds Friday night.

The Weather Company’s major journalistic mission is to report on breaking climate news, the atmosphere and the significance of science to our lives. This story doesn’t essentially signify the place of our mum or dad firm, IBM.