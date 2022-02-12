Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds, how to watch, live stream: Model makes Feb. 12 college basketball picks, predictions

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks will try to bounce back when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Kansas enters with a 19-4 record and 8-2 mark in Big 12 play. However, the Jayhawks have lost two of their last four, including a 79-76 setback at Texas last Monday night. Oklahoma is 14-10 (4-7 Big 12), but the Sooners stunned No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55 last Tuesday. Kansas won the first matchup of the season between these teams, 67-64 on Jan. 18. You can stream the game on Paramount+.
Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., will host this 1 p.m. ET tipoff. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jayhawks as 10.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over-under for total points is 141.5. Saturday’s matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.
Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch NCAA on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma
- Kansas vs. Oklahoma date: Saturday, Feb. 12
- Kansas vs. Oklahoma time: 1 p.m. ET
- Kansas vs. Oklahoma TV channel: CBS
- Kansas vs. Oklahoma live stream: Paramount+
College basketball picks for Oklahoma vs. Kansas
Before tuning into the Kansas vs. Oklahoma game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
For Kansas vs. Oklahoma, the model is projecting that the Sooners stay within the 10.5-point spread. Not only has Kansas lost two of its last four straight-up, the Jayhawks are also in a slump against the spread. They’re just 2-5 against the number in their last seven overall.
These teams met on Jan. 18, and Oklahoma (+3.5) stayed within the spread in a 67-64 loss. Three Sooners scored in double-figures, with Jordan Goldwire leading the way with 15 points. Oklahoma didn’t shoot well from three-point territory in that contest, hitting just 23.5 percent from beyond the arc, so a better shooting day would certainly position the Sooners to keep this one competitive.
SportsLine’s model is calling for a single-digit margin in this matchup, as the Sooners stay within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, making that the top pick for Kansas vs. Oklahoma bets.
How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS
Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL