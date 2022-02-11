Kansas vs. Oklahoma: Prediction, pick, basketball game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 8 Kansas had its two-game lead in the Big 12 standings cut to one on Monday night, but the Jayhawks can regain their footing and maintain solo possession of the league on Saturday with a victory over Oklahoma. The Sooners, meanwhile, will be looking for their first win at Kansas since 1993 and their second straight victory over a top-10 opponent following Wednesday’s win over No. 9 Texas Tech.
The game, which is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS, is also a rematch of a Jan. 18 thriller that Kansas narrowly won 67-64 at OU. Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7) led that game 52-46 with 9:13 to play and had a four-point edge with just 4:11 remaining but couldn’t withstand a late barrage from Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson. That trio scored the final 19 points for the Jayhawks.
Kansas (19-4, 8-2) is expected to be without the services of point guard Remy Martin in the rematch, which has become standard operating procedure in recent weeks as Martin has dealt with injury. His absence was apparent in KU’s 79-76 loss to the Longhorns on Monday, though, as the Jayhawks surrendered an 18-point edge to Texas in points off turnovers and struggled to score late.
Oklahoma is riding the momentum of an impressive and sorely 70-55 win over the Red Raiders that snapped a three-game losing streak for first-year coach Porter Moser’s squad. Senior guard Umoja Gibson scored 30 points for the Sooners in the victory, which helped OU reach “Last Four In” status on the NCAA Tournament bubble, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Phog Allen Fieldhouse — Lawrence, Kansas
TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Kansas vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks
Oklahoma scored 45 points in the second half alone against an elite Texas Tech defense in a huge win on Wednesday. The Sooners may not pull off their first victory at Kansas since 1993, but they can certainly make it too close for comfort against a Jayhawks’ squad coming off a loss to Texas. KU won the first meeting 67-64 on Jan. 18 and may have to fight until the end to secure a season sweep. Prediction: Kansas 73, Oklahoma 71
