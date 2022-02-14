Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 prediction from proven model

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys square off for the second time this season on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks just completed a run of five consecutive games against ranked opponents and finished with three wins and two losses before taking a two-point win against Oklahoma on Saturday. Oklahoma State is just 2-6 in road games this season, and shot just 35.7 percent against the Jayhawks in their previous matchup when they played on January 4.
What you need to know about Kansas
The Jayhawks managed to win against Oklahoma in their last game without a big game from their top scorer, Ochai Agbaji. Two of his lowest-scoring performances this season have come against the Sooners, and he finished with just 11 points in Saturday’s 71-69 victory. Kansas was able to power through with a top scoring effort from Jalen Wilson, who picked up 22 points along with nine rebounds. Guard Christian Braun also had a strong showing on offense, and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Kansas has hit 49.7 percent of its shots this season, which is a top-five mark, nationally. The Jayhawks’ 79.6 points per game also puts them in the top-20 in all of college basketball. Agbaji leads the Big 12 in points scored this season (458) and points per game, with 19.9. Forward David McCormick leads the conference in offensive rebounds, and averages 6.8 total boards per contest.
What you need to know about Oklahoma State
The West Virginia Mountaineers have been a strong home side this season, but Oklahoma State proved too difficult of a challenge for them on Saturday, in the Cowboys’ 81-58 win. Moussa Cisse was one of the most active players for OSU, and he posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Cisse’s performance was his best of the season, but he was effective in his last game against Kansas, where he had eight points and eight rebounds.
Even thought Oklahoma State comes into the matchup as a .500 team, but the Cowboys have held opponents to shooting just 40 percent from the field, which makes their defense a top-30 side in the nation. Cisse leads the big 12 in blocks with 37, and comes away with 1.6 per game this season. The Cowboys’ lack of outside shooting has held them back this season, and they shoot just 30 percent as a team. Avery Anderson has been their most dangerous shooter from downtown, but he hits just 34 percent of his attempts.
