Kansas vs. TCU score: Horned Frogs upset No. 6 Jayhawks to solidify NCAA Tournament resume

Kansas’ one-game lead in the loss column of the Big 12 standings evaporated Tuesday night as the Jayhawks were outplayed by TCU in a resounding 74-64 Horned Frogs victory. The win marked TCU’s second over a Big 12 team ranked in the top 15 in as many games, and the Horned Frogs solidified their NCAA Tournament resume with a 69-66 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.

If the No. 6 preceded TCU’s name rather than Kansas, few would have known the difference as the Horned Frogs seemingly topped the Jayhawks in every phase of the game. The 1.18 points per possession TCU scored was the second-most allowed by Kansas this year behind only its Big 12/SEC Challenge loss to Kentucky. The Horned Frogs enjoyed a 47-35 advantage on the glass, tied the run-happy Jayhawks in fast-break points and held Kansas to a 14-of-40 night (35%) inside the arc.

TCU fans swarmed the court after a well-deserved victory.

Kansas, who entered the night as a projected No. 2 seed in the latest Bracketology from CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm, led 35-34 at halftime. But the Jayhawks found themselves chasing the Horned Frogs for almost the entirety of the second half, thanks in large part to 19 points and six assists from guard Mike Miles. TCU went up 12 points at multiple points, and with Kansas All-America candidate Ochai Agbaji struggling through a 4-for-17 night, the Jayhawks just didn’t have the firepower to complete an attempted late comeback.

Baylor now leads the Big 12 standings by a half game at 13-4 and has one game left — at home against Iowa State. A win clinches a share of the title for the Bears. For Kansas’ part, a share of the league title and the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament is still on the line should the Jayhawks win their last two games: a return matchup against TCU in Lawrence on Thursday and the Jayhawks’ Senior Night against Texas on Saturday.

Should Kansas and Baylor both win out, the Jayhawks would get the No. 1 seed by virtue of their 1-1 record against the Big 12’s third-place team in Texas Tech. The Red Raiders swept the Bears this season.