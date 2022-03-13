Kansas vs. Texas Tech prediction, odds, line: 2022 Big 12 Tournament final picks, best bets from proven model

It’s power in opposition to power on Saturday night time when the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks offense faces the stout protection of the 14th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders within the 2022 Large 12 Event last. The Jayhawks (27-6) shared the Large 12 title behind an offense that scores nearly 79 factors per recreation, whereas the Purple Raiders (25-8) enable fewer than 60 on common. Each have been on show in Friday’s semifinals as Kansas cruised to a 75-62 win in opposition to TCU and Texas Tech edged Oklahoma 56-55. The groups break up the season collection, with every workforce successful at residence, and now they get the rubber match with a event title on the road on the impartial courtroom at T-Cellular Area in Kansas Metropolis.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech unfold: Jayhawks -2.5

Kansas vs. Texas Tech over-under: 134.5 factors

Kansas vs. Texas Tech cash line: Purple Raiders +125, Jayhawks -145

TTU: It’s 6-1 ATS as an underdog.

KAN: It’s 3-Three ATS in neutral-site video games.

Featured Sport | Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Purple Raiders

Why Kansas can cowl

Kansas is 7-1 ATS in its previous eight video games after a straight-up win and has coated in three straight. Large 12 Participant of the Yr Ochai Agbaji scored 40 factors over the 2 event video games because the Jayhawks received by a mixed 37 factors. He had 37 in the latest assembly with Texas Tech and hit 13 of 21 3-point tries over the 2 matchups this season. He leads the Large 12 in scoring (19.Eight factors) and is third in 3-point capturing (40.Three %).

The Jayhawks lead the Large 12 and are 15th within the nation in scoring at 78.7 factors per recreation, they usually win by a mean of 10.5 (17th in Division I). They’re a much better 3-point capturing workforce than TTU, hitting 36 % to steer the Large 12, whereas Tech hits 31.6 % (eighth). Forwards Jalen Wilson and David McCormack rating 20.Eight factors and seize 14.1 rebounds between them, and Christian Braun (14.6 factors) shoots 38.four % from 3-point vary.

Why Texas Tech can cowl

Texas Tech is 9-1 ATS in opposition to ranked opponents, and it certainly received’t be intimidated by the Jayhawks. All-Large 12 ahead Bryson Williams scored 55 factors over the earlier two conferences this season and is among the few gamers who can go toe-to-toe with McCormack. The Jayhawks’ massive man totaled 17 factors within the two conferences. Williams doesn’t shoot a ton of 3-pointers (79 tries), however he hits 41.Eight %, whereas Kevin Obanor has hit a 3rd of his 132.

The Purple Raiders enable simply 59.9 factors per recreation (sixth in Division I) and outscore opponents by 12 (11th). Their power has been contesting photographs, and opponents are hitting simply 38.2 % of their makes an attempt (fourth in Division I) whereas TTU makes 47 % (29th). Terrence Shannon and Davion Warren mix for 20.four factors and a couple of.four steals in a backcourt that has been hit with a whole lot of accidents. The Purple Raiders have had 4 completely different main scorers of their previous 5 video games.

Easy methods to make Texas Tech vs. Kansas picks

