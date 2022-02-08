Kanye Claims Kim Kardashian ‘Accused Me Of Putting A Hit Out On Her’

Kanye West is continuing on his journey of seeing his kids by any means necessary,

Ye isn’t backing down from his recent claims about his estranged wife, insisting she’s making it as difficult as possible for him to see his own children amid their divorce.

After the rapper took to Instagram last week to call out their daughter North West’s social media habits, blaming Kim for giving her access, the SKIMS mogul issued a statement insisting she wanted to keep this matter private. Of course, Kanye didn’t seem to care, continuing his message over the course of the entire weekend.

In the latest development, the billionaire not only accused Kardashian of claiming he put out a hit on her, but he posted (and deleted) alleged text messages with Kim’s cousin, seemingly agreeing with him that North shouldn’t be on TikTok. Then, the cousin uses their conversation as an opportunity to ask for Yeezys, which obviously didn’t sit right with Ye.

“This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about TikTok, then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterwards,” he captioned the now-deleted screenshot. “Her other cousin Kara called me, saying she agreed with me, then said she would speak out publicly, which she never did, then she suggested I take medication,” he wrote in his caption. “My dad didn’t have money or a public voice when my mom destroyed me and his relationship. I do. This is for every parent on either side whose kids’ futures are being one-sidedly controlled.” The caption continued, “I don’t even have the right to get angry as a father without being called erratic. I gave that family the culture — if they as a whole unit keep playing games with me, I will take that culture back. A father should never have to beg for the location of their children.”

Kanye went on to post a screenshot of an outgoing text that reads, “Send me Kim’s number.”

In this caption, the rapper wrote, “Yesterday, Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So, let me get this straight: I beg to go to my daughter’s party, and I’m accused of being on drugs. Then, I go play with my son, and I take my Akira graphic novels, and I’m accused of stealing?” “Now, I’m being accused of putting a hit on her. These ideas can actually get someone locked up,” Kanye wrote. “They play like that with Black men’s lives, whether it’s getting them free or getting them locked up. I’m not playing about my Black children anymore.”

In a third post, West showed that he received Kim’s phone number from Apple Music’s Head of Content Larry Jackson, who is married to one of her good friends, Stephanie Shepherd.

Now that Kanye got Kim’s number and deleted his posts, maybe some progress can be made in their co-parenting.