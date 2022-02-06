Kanye Questions Kim K Over Custody Arrangement Amid Social Media Spat

For the first few months of their ongoing divorce, things between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were surprisingly cordial…but they’ve more than made up for the lack of drama over the course of the past couple weeks.

Amid Kanye’s very public reaction to their eldest daughter, North West, having a TikTok account, the rapper continues to question why he seemingly has no say in how him and Kim are raising their children. On this very subject, Ye took to Instagram once again to tell fans about his latest grievance, the fact that his estranged wife allegedly won’t allow their kids to visit Chicago with him.

Posting a picture of him and his late mother, Donda West, Kanye wrote in his caption, “I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?”

As their divorce continues to heat up, Kanye is has been very vocal about not wanting to let his children grow up without a father. According to the entertainer, when his mom moved from Atlanta to Chicago for a teaching job, he never saw much of his father again, until he was older–and he doesn’t want the same to happen to him and his kids.

We’ve all seen how vocal Mr. West has been about wanting to save his marriage with Kim, and that doesn’t seem like it’s happening, but hopefully, they can manage their new relationships and a healthy co-parenting one at the same time.