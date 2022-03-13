Kanye West Adds Comedian D.L. Hughley To His Ever-Growing List Of Enemies

Ye is coming for comic D.L. Hughley’s high after the comedian shared some ideas on the superstar couple’s messy divorce.
In a since-deleted Instagram put up relating to his daughter North’s use of TikTok, which he beforehand expressed discontent, the rapper managed to name out Perez Hilton and threatened to harm Hughley all in the identical breadth.
“I informed y’all earlier than about this tik tok stuff Now my eight 12 months outdated on right here singing she fell in love with an emo lady,” Kanye started his Sunday morning rant, referring to the TikTok wherein Kim Kardashian, North and a good friend sang alongside to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Woman,” that includes Willow.
He finishes off with, “And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I do know a king not supposed to handle a pawn however I deal with every thing and discover addresses DL So don’t communicate on me or my youngsters I can afford to harm u.”
The Donda 2 rapper then uploads one other now-deleted video of Hughley passing out onstage in 2020 after contracting COVID-19.
He captioned it: “We gone cease letting training drug addicts be utilized by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black folks with our personal opinion usually are not allowed to talk in public.” He goes on to additional insult the The Unique Kings of Comedy actor.
In a 3rd and last put up, Ye posted a screenshot of town the place Hughley resides. “Wuuuuuut??? DL lives in Calabasas???????? Yoooooo God is nice,” he wrote.
The rant was introduced on after an interview Hughley did with Vlad TV, the place he states nothing however details.
“He’s stalking her,” Hughley stated. “You possibly can assume it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do one thing about it. I don’t assume it’s humorous… In order for you your loved ones again, cease doing the s— you probably did that made her go away.”
The legendary comedian clapped again in a tweet quickly after, “Hmmm! Ain’t it bizarre that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, however not one in every of them will get his prescriptions crammed? Right here’s a thought when you’re in your strategy to kill me in Calabasas, how about any individual drop by CVS and choose up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl.”
West’s Instagram has since been cleaned.