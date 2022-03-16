Kanye West Calls Trevor Noah A ‘Koon’ For Defending Kim Kardashian

Trevor Noah was added to Kanye West’s rising hit checklist after the comic received critical and addressed the rapper’s “harassing” conduct towards Kim Kardashian.
Throughout Tuesday night time’s episode of The Every day Present with Trevor Noah, the late-night host defined why individuals ought to “listen” to Kanye’s disturbing conduct towards Kim and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
“It began very a lot within the land of tabloid,” Noah said. “However I really feel it’s creeping and has crept right into a world that extra individuals ought to take note of however not given that it’s possible you’ll assume.”
Noah supplied a timeline on Kanye’s newest “belligerent” antics towards Kim and Pete, together with his two music movies for his single “Eazy,” the place he buries Pete alive and beheads the comic. Whereas Kanye tried to defend the visuals as his “artwork,” Noah stated the movies made him really feel “uncomfortable” watching Kim “being harassed.”
Referencing the current heated textual content message change between Pete and Kanye, Noah known as out Pete for mocking Kanye along with his “in bed with your wife” textual content whereas the comic provided the rapper recommendation on treating psychological well being.
Noah provided his sympathy to Kardashian regardless of all of the criticism she faces for her lavish actuality star life-style and cultural appropriation accusations.
“You could not really feel sorry for Kim as a result of she’s wealthy and well-known, due to the way in which she attire, as a result of she appropriates Black tradition, as a result of she tells ladies they’re lazy, broke the web after which didn’t put it again collectively, no matter, you hate her,” Noah stated.
“However what she’s going by way of is terrifying to observe, and it shines a highlight on what so many ladies undergo once they select to go away.”
Noah revealed his expertise with home violence and the way his mom was advised she was “overreacting” earlier than being shot within the head by Noah’s stepfather.
“As a society, we have now to ask ourselves questions,” Noah stated. “Can we want to stand by and watch a automobile crash once we thought we noticed it coming?”
However as soon as Kanye caught wind of Noah’s section about him, the Yeezy founder took to Instagram to name the South African comedian a “Koon,” TMZ reports.
“Ok**n baya my lord ok**n baya Ok**n baya my lord Ok**n baya Oooo’ lord Ok**n baya,” Kanye captioned the post.
The reference “Koon” seemingly refers back to the phrase coon, a extremely offensive phrase to Black individuals.
In accordance to Ferris.edu: “The title itself, an abbreviation of raccoon, is dehumanizing. As with Sambo, the coon was portrayed as a lazy, simply frightened, chronically idle, inarticulate, buffoon.”
Along with calling out Noah, Kanye continued his ongoing feud with DL Hughley after the comic additionally known as out Kanye’s “harassing” conduct.
Kanye’s most up-to-date posts are the newest in a collection of social media assaults he’s launched within the wake of Kim shifting on with Pete.