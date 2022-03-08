Kanye West drops music video for “Hurricane,” from ‘DONDA’

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

In the latest from Kanye West’s album DONDA, the rapper on Tuesday released the music video for his single “Hurricane,” with Lil Baby and The Weeknd.

The four-minute video features what seems to be an army-like group dressed in all black and uses computer generated imagery throughout — Ye’s face is never shown.

“Hurricane” was released globally last September but was originally previewed in a tweet back in 2018, intended for release on Ye’s ultimately unreleased YANDHI album. Genius did the legwork to put those pieces together.

Other notable DONDA tracks Ye has released music videos for include, “24,” “Come to Life” and “Heaven and Hell,” which has a similar all-black concept to “Hurricane.”

Kanye also recently dropped a disturbing visual for “Eazy,” a single off of his upcoming 11th studio album and DONDA sequel, DONDA 2. Ye previewed the album at a star-studded listening party called the “Donda Experience Performance” in Miami last month.

As recently reported by Billboard, DONDA 2 is ineligible for Billboard chart ranking due to its release on Ye’s own branded “Stem Player,” which costs $200.

“Hurricane” is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards next month. Additionally, DONDA is up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

