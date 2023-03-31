Kanye West facing lawsuit filed by former Yeezy employee

Kanye West is accused of breaching a contract in a new suit filed by a former Yeezy staffer. TMZ reports Dora Szilagyi, the company’s former director of product innovation, claims the rapper now owes her $275,000.

In court docs obtained by the outlet, Szilagyi alleged that Ye convinced her to give up her job at Adidas and hired her in June 2021 to work for him full time.

She said the rapper claimed he’d pay her a $275,000 severance payment if she was terminated after September 1, 2021. However, she was fired in mid-December 2021 and has yet to receive any money. TMZ reports the former staffer believes Kanye just wanted to steal her away from Adidas and never planned to follow through on the severance payments.