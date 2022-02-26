Kanye West Objects To Divorce, Says Kim Can’t Prove He Wrote IG Posts

In the docs, Ye’s lawyer says, “Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

Basically, the documents never say Kanye didn’t write the posts, just that Kim needs to do a lot of extra work to prove he did.

In addition, Kanye’s lawyer also says the couple’s prenup can’t be viewed as valid right now. According to the Donda rapper’s attorney, there is a presumption in California that prenups signed after 2001 are invalid, and the only way they can be validated is either during a trial or if both parties agree. So, Kanye is basically saying that since he hasn’t agreed the prenup is valid, it can’t be enforced until there’s a full-blown trial.

In other words, Ye is doing anything he can to halt this whole process and keep Kim from becoming a single woman, legally.