Kanye West Puts ‘Godless’ Corey Gamble On Blast Amid Infidelity Allegations

Kanye West isn’t moving on from all of his Instagram antics, but he did find a new target.

After multiple posts airing out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Kanye has taken aim at his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s longtime boo, Corey Gamble. This comes following allegations that the 41-year-old cheated on the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch.

“God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway,” Ye said on Instagram on Saturday. “And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in.” He went on to say, “He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party…We still never met his family And I guess we never will, He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way That was his Job For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree.”

Kanye went on to reference the cheating allegations, writing, “Now he’s off to his next mission. His job is done, He’s not messy enough to do something like this It’s on purpose.”

That’s when he mentioned his love for Kris Jenner, admitting that he admires her as a business woman even if she’s telling others not to listen to him.

“I love Kris This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper,” Ye continued. “Even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

As fans of KimYe already know, the rapper hasn’t always had such nice things to say about Jenner. Back in 2020, he referred to his then-mother-in-law as a “white supremacist” and called her “Kris Jong-Un” during a Twitter rant, an instance many people looked at as a huge sign the couple was headed for divorce.

Knowing Kris Jenner, this cheating scandal from Corey will be swept under the rug with the quickness. Kanye’s IG activity, though? That’s a different story.