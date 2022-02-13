Kanye West Rants About Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kanye West is still so bothered by his estranged wife’s new boyfriend that he’s on a tear [again] against him. After already going IN on Kid Cudi and snatching him off his Donda 2 album for being friends with Pete Davidson, Kanye is targeting the comedian directly on Instagram.

According to Kanye “Skete” a.k.a. Pete has “trash taste” and previously dated Hillary Clinton. He pointed out that the SNL comedian has a tattoo of the politician on his arm.

Ye also posted a rumor that Davidson allegedly sent intimate pics of himself and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande to the late Mac Miller as a way to get the late rapper to back off. “NO COMMENT,” Kanye captioned a pic of the rumor.

Kanye also thanked KD [Kevin Durant] for liking the post about the rumor and said he felt “recognized” by the NBA player.

“THATS LOVE KD JUST THAT SIMPLE LIKE MADE ME REALIZED AND LIBERATED I’M GONNA TELL EVERYONE I SEE TODAY THAT KD LIKED MY POST FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME I FEEL RECOGNIZED YOU COULD HAVE ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD AND STILL BE DISMISSED I STARTED TO FEEL LIKE IT WAS ME AGAINST THE WORLD EVERYONE”

Other posts from Kanye directed to Pete include him saying it’s “time to take the trash out the house”, a Spiderman Vs. Venom meme directed at Disney’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger and posts thanking fans and TheShadeRoom for their support.

“THANKS SHADE ROOM FOR ALWAYS SHOWING LOVE,” wrote Kanye. “THANK YOU FOR HELPING ME TO CONTROL MY OWN NARRATIVE AND NOT WRITING ME OFF WHEN A TEAM WINS THE SUPER BOWL WE DON’T COMMENT ON HOW SWEATY THEY GOT OR HOW MUCH PAIN THEY SUFFERED IN THAT GAME ITS ABOUT TAKING HOME THAT TROPHY SO WHEN I GET ON MY GRAM IM NOT AFRAID TO GET SWEATY OR TAKE A HIT FOR MY FAMILY THIS IS NOT A RANT THIS IS CALLED FREEDOM OF SPEECH I AM A FORM OF MEDIA BEZOS BOUGHT THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND WILL STILL NEVER HAVE THIS LEVEL OF INFLUENCE NO MATTER HOW MANY DINNERS HE DOES WITH MY WIFE AND SKETER AND PAGE SIX STOP USING BAD PHOTOS OF ME YALL THAT WHOLE OFFICE WOULD DIE TO GO ON A DATE.”

Kanye is adamant that he’s not hacked and he posted a photo of himself with today’s date written out.

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

He also posted a screenshot showing that he’s currently the number one worldwide trending topic over the Super Bowl while dissing “Skete” again.

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W”

SIGGGGGGH.

What do YOU think about Kanye’s IG ranting? He’s clearly far from finished.