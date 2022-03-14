Chronicle News Services

Kanye West Tells D. L. Hughley That He ‘Can Afford to Hurt’ Him, Hughley Responds

March 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Kanye West may have to rent additional safety as his enemy record has grown.

Ye issued a thinly veiled risk to comic D.L. Hughley after Hughley appeared on VLAD TV and spoke candidly about Ye’s conduct in a latest social media put up.

One of many Unique Kings of Comedy remarked that Ye’s motion towards Kim Kardashian quantities to stalking. Ye caught wind of Hughley’s phrases and warned him that he “can afford to harm” him.

In response to XXL, within the since-deleted put up, Ye says, “And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I do know a king not supposed to handle a pawn however I tackle every little thing and discover addresses DL So don’t converse on me or my kids I can afford to harm u.”

In one other deleted put up, Ye continued his assault on the comic by calling him a drug addict and posted a video clip of Hughley passing out on stage in 2020 as a result of contracting coronavirus.

He proceeds to inform Hughley, “God doesn’t such as you You haven’t any favor Your loved ones hates you I’d hate to be associated to someone who was well-known Now you simply often called a broke pawn no less than Oprah received billions ‘allegedly’ Come on leftist Y’all gotta do higher than DL This Ye Convey the true smoke child.”

In a 3rd deleted put up, he states he came upon that Hughley lives in Calabasas, CA, and shared a photograph of the world he lives in and exclaimed, “Wuuuuuut??? DL lives in Calabasas???????? Yoooooo God is nice

However, as will be anticipated, Hughley hit again and ranges a number of insults on the billionaire artist.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram