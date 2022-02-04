Kanye West Wants Daughter North West Off Tik-Tok, Asks IG For Advice

Kanye West takes to social media to voice his frustration over his daughter North West being on Tik-Tok.

Kanye West is hard at work on the follow-up to last year’s album DONDA. He even revealed via a friend’s Instagram that until the album is done he will be taking his kids to school and working on said album without a phone. For the most part, Kanye has stuck to that plan and we’ve only seen one break in the pattern and that was Ye letting us know to stop asking him about NFTs.

Today Ye is once again breaking his no phone policy but this time it’s involving his daughter North West. Kanye is in the middle of a divorce from his wife and muse Kim Kardashian. Since the announcement of the divorce Ye has been tight-lipped but he’s consistently pointed out that he doesn’t approve of his daughter North West having Tik-Tok.

This is something he mentioned a few times in his interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee. It is pretty understandable as most families are terrified of their kids having social media so even go as far as not letting the kids have social media until they get their license.

“Tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that, and I said it after it was done without me knowing and it happened again,” said Ye. “So I feel like there’s some poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this, like, ‘crazy’ narrative. Because to say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me.”

North has a Tik-Tok with Kim and already has amassed over 5 million followers. The account bio states it’s managed by an adult and is not North posting directly to the feed. Either way, Ye isn’t happy about it and hopefully, a compromise can be set soon. You can view his Instagram post about the matter below.