Kanye West Writes Divorce Poem & Post On Instagram

The whole world knows by now that Kanye West is taking this divorce from Kim Kardashian pretty hard.

Every other day he posts something new about the situation, from text messages to videos and threats, and now, a poem entitled ‘Divorce’.

Yesterday he took to Instagram to post “Divorce”, a poem comparing the legal process to bad experiences anyone may go through in life.

“Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control / Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow,” the “Flashing Lights” rapper’s post reads. “Divorce feels like heavy breathing / Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold / Divorce feels like suffocating / Barely breathing.”

You know, poetry is a form of therapy and as a lyricist this outlet seems like the best and healthiest way for Mr. West go.

The poem comes just two days after his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, was declared legally single and she made it a point to drop “West” from all of her social media accounts.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.” stated Kim amid their ongoing divorce drama and social media attacks.

Most recently, Ye sparked controversy when he released a very disturbing music video for his song “Eazy” which featured the Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, being buried alive.

As Kim and Pete continue to live their love life in private, Kanye and his new alleged Kim Kardashian look alike boo, Chaney Jones, makes an effort to post every now and then on her IG stories.

Hopefully Kanye and Kim can end on a good note, at least for the children’s sake.