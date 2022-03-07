Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ not eligible for ‘Billboard’ charts

David Livingston/Getty Images

You won’t be seeing Kanye West’s Donda 2 on the Billboard charts — and it’s not for lack of sales.

According to Billboard, Donda 2 is ineligible for the charts due to its release on Ye’s own branded “Stem Player,” which costs $200.

Since the Stem Player device can be used for other things — not just playing the album — it falls under Billboard’s latest merch bundle rules, where albums being sold with merchandise are not considered chart eligible.

On February 18, Ye reported that he had sold 39,500 Stem Players to date, bringing in a total of $8.6 million. Ye released four Donda 2 tracks on Stem Player on February 23, and dropped 12 more the next day.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.