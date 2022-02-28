Kanye’s Reportedly Enjoying Kim K Clone Chaney Jones, But Stalling Divorce

Kanye’s content with Kim’s clone, but here’s the thing…

Is Kanye still holding out hope for Kim while entertaining her knockoff Chaney Jones?

The last two months in Kanye West’s love life have been messier than his fans would have imagined. From his four-week fling with actress Julia Fox to him pleading for his family back a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, and now him parading around Florida with a 24-year-old Kardashian klone, Chaney Jones.

Fans have pointed out Jones’ similarities to Kim, not just in her looks but in her overall style, with her wearing nearly identical form-fitting get-ups to Kanye’s ex and oversized shades in the same shape. The 44-year-old ‘Donda 2’ rapper and Chaney have been spotted hanging out together for at least the past two weeks, with her accompanying him to his album listening party in a look reminiscence of Kim K. Reportedly, that’s exactly what Kanye likes about her.

According to TMZ, Kanye was drawn to Chaney because of her “undeniable” resemblance to Kim. The outlet says a source close to Ye confirmed the pair met after Chaney slid into his Instagram DMs, and from there, he welcomed her company. Although Kanye is enjoying Chaney’s essence, he’s not looking for a relationship with her, the source says. TMZ’s Kanye sources added that he’s not looking for commitment with anyone now.

Hmmm! Maybe Ye’s apprehension to claim Chaney is because he’s stalling his divorce with his estranged wife.

Kanye has a more significant relationship to fish to fry with Kim Kardashian, who is trying to make their prenup stick in their divorce and speed up the process. She’s also accusing him of “emotional distress” in a recent divorce document, but Kanye has since objected to her claims of berating her on social media. In a response from his lawyer, the rapper called his social media posts aimed at his ex and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, ‘hearsay’ TMZ reports.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that Kanye wrote the posts.”

Kanye’s legal team is also asking the judge to toss Kim’s prenup demand, pointing out the prenup is allegedly invalid. Ye’s attorney says there’s a presumption in California that prenups signed after 2001 can only be validated during a trial or if both parties agree. Kanye is saying he hasn’t agreed it’s valid, so it can’t be enforced until there’s a full-blown trial, and that means a lengthy divorce delay. Yikes!