Kardashian family sent L.A.’s mayor a $600 gift basket, which she rejected: documents

The Kardashian family, the Los Angeles Dodgers and different prosperous Angelenos sent presents to the place of job of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, which her place of job sent again, in step with documents launched by means of town to a Reuters journalist.

Ben Welsh, previously of the Los Angeles Times and these days an programs editor with Reuters, filed a public information request with the mayor’s place of job to acquire information of the presents and the corresponding money worth that her place of job has won since taking place of job final fall.

Welsh posted the correspondence on Reddit and shared a spreadsheet of the pieces Bass’s place of job has won, rejected and the large names who sent them.

The headliner amongst the ones gift-givers is without doubt one of the international’s maximum known final names: Kardashian.

Officials flow thought of including new charges to L.A. highways



According to the information shared with Welsh, final month, Kim Kardashian tried to ship the mayor a $600 goodie bag containing Kardashian-branded merchandise, together with sizzling sauce, liquor, make-up pieces, nail filing merchandise and clothes from Kim’s shapewear logo, SKIMS.

The gift was once returned by means of the mayor’s place of job, information display, and now not as a result of Kim endorsed Bass’s opponent in final November’s mayoral election.

The town has strict laws relating to presents and the financial restrict that an elected professional can obtain to keep away from moral misconduct.

Elected officers are prohibited from accepting any presents from lobbyists, yet it could possibly get a bit complicated after that. They can settle for presents price as much as $100 from limited resources, i.e. a particular person or corporate that has earlier monetary ties to town, or as much as $390 from a reportable supply — an entity with out a govt trade dealings.

Any gift totalling greater than $50 is needed to be disclosed, in step with the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.

The Kardashian gift was once valued at $600, that means, although Bass was once involved in Kendall Jenner’s tequila, Rob Kardashian’s sizzling sauce or Kourtney Kardashian’s LED gentle masks, she can’t settle for the presents for moral causes.

But the Kardashians weren’t the one ones became down by means of the mayor. Welsh’s spreadsheet presentations the Los Angeles Dodgers sent Bass a customized jersey, sweatshirt and yearbook, which she declined. The general of that gift was once $229.

Bass spurned any other L.A. sports activities staff, sending again two jerseys sent to her by means of LAFC. The gift from the protecting MLS Champions totaled $260.

She additionally sent again a $97 necklace from clothier Maya Brenner, a $156 skin care bundle from an natural complement corporate, and a $400 gift set of shirts, jackets and footwear by means of Howard Sunkin, a former Dodgers government and founding father of a public members of the family company.

Los Angeles names intersection in entrance of Azerbaijan consulate. Here’s why:



Bass did settle for a number of presents underneath the $100 restrict, in addition to a espresso bundle totalling $150 from Robert Avetisyan, consultant of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States. Because that gift totals greater than $100, it lends to reason why that the gift fell underneath the umbrella of a reportable supply.

It’s unclear if the entire rejected presents have been sent again to their senders, however the town does have tips for donating the undesirable or wanted-but-unable-to-accept presents.

For a link of the communique between Welsh and Bass’s place of job, in addition to the spreadsheet monitoring the presents sent to the mayor’s place of job, click here.