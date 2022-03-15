Kassidy Parnell, A Louisiana High School Student, Receives $4.5 Million In College Scholarships

With greater than 100 school acceptances below her belt, this Louisiana highschool scholar is vibrant and well-deserving.
Kassidy Parnell is at the moment attending Tara Excessive Faculty in Baton Rouge, the place she stands victoriously on the prime of her class with a 4.1 GPA. She can also be dual-enrolled in laptop courses at Baton Rouge Neighborhood School, along with her highschool course load. Parnell enjoys English, studying, listening to music, and finding out cybersecurity.
So far, Parnell has numerous faculties vying to be her selection for increased training. From full-ride scholarships to 13 Presidential Scholarships and a number of other tutorial and advantage scholarships, the star scholar has obtained $4.5 million value in presents, WKBN 27 reviews.
Parnell’s proud father, Lorenzo Bynum, has maintained data of every scholarship quantity and college in a complete spreadsheet to maintain organized for decision-making.
Congrats to Tara Excessive Faculty
Kassidy Parnell on being accepted to 106 faculties!
We’re so pleased with our #ebrp college students! pic.twitter.com/r525ejcS8T
— East Baton Rouge Parish Faculty System (@ebrpschools) February 8, 2022
“This woman is a tough employee, loyal buddy, organized, witty, and makes good selections,” mentioned Bynum, as per the information outlet. “She likes to study new issues. If she doesn’t know one thing, she is going to look it up and keep in mind every thing about it. She shouldn’t be afraid to discover new horizons and takes pleasure in her faculty and the work she does for IBM. She actually makes our job simple as dad and mom.”
Amongst her acceptances, Parnell has obtained phrase from 106 faculties, together with Southern College, Saint Louis College, Butler, Oklahoma State, Marquette, Seton Corridor College, Loyola College Chicago, College of Kansas, and Kent State College. The record goes on.
Anticipated to graduate on Could 18, Parnell and her household are narrowing selections down each weekend with school excursions. The choice might not be simple however contemplating her spectacular observe report, congratulations are unquestionably to ensure that this shining star.