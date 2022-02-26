Katrina Brownlee’s journey: From rock bottom to success in an unlikely place

A glance contained in the case that started the day Katrina Cook dinner Brownlee practically misplaced her life by the hands of her ex-fiancé.
Early Life
Katrina Cooke Brownlee grew up in Brooklyn, New York.
A Single Mother
By the point she was 18 years outdated, Katrina was a single mother of 1, residing in the Brevoort housing tasks in Brooklyn.
1988: Assembly A Man with a Badge
At 18, Katrina met Alex Irvin, a New York Metropolis correction officer working at Rikers Island, and so they started courting and had a daughter collectively. Katrina hoped he would supply a approach out for her. As a substitute, she says he began to bodily abuse her virtually instantly.
Katrina says she referred to as 911 a number of instances to no avail. When police would arrive and see Irvin’s badge, she says they would depart with out giving her the assistance she wanted.
1992: “A home of horror”
In 1992, Irvin moved Katrina and the 2 ladies to a home in Medford, Lengthy Island, and Katrina says the abuse continued.
After years of beatings by the hands of her fiancé, Katrina determined to go away Irvin and took her daughters to a neighborhood motel.
January 9, 1993: Armed and harmful
On January 9, 1993, that home turned a criminal offense scene when Katrina returned to retrieve some garments and different belongings. Irvin was armed together with his service revolver and was ready for her.
The assault
Shortly after Katrina entered the home, the capturing started.
Ten photographs fired
Alex Irvin fired at Katrina 10 instances over the course of an hour-and-a-half.
The unrelenting assailant
In accordance to police, after Irvin had shot at Katrina 5 instances, he used speedloaders seen in the picture above to shortly reload his gun and proceed capturing.
Katrina’s will to survive
Katrina crawled from room to room making an attempt to escape her attacker. At one level even making an attempt to conceal behind a plant.
A knock on the door
Through the assault, a 20-year-old buddy of Irvin’s household made an surprising go to to the home. Upon getting into, he discovered Katrina bleeding on the toilet flooring.
Assist from an unlikely place
The younger buddy put Katrina in the backseat of the automotive and drove her to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital in Lengthy Island, surprisingly, with Irvin’s assist. Outdoors the emergency room, the buddy put her in a wheelchair, pushed her inside, and sped off.
Emergency surgical procedure
Katrina was rushed into surgical procedure instantly. A number of operations adopted in the times forward, however medical doctors have been unable to take away six of the bullets that had entered her physique, in accordance to Assistant District Legal professional Keri Herzog.
A powerful advocate
ADA Keri Herzog got here to the hospital and took a dying declaration from Katrina about what occurred to her and who was accountable. Herzog put collectively the strongest doable case in opposition to Irvin utilizing Katrina’s phrases and all obtainable proof.
Defying the chances
Though Katrina says her medical doctors informed her she may by no means stroll once more after the capturing, she labored at restoration. With the assistance of a bodily therapist, Katrina says she step by step went from utilizing a wheelchair, to utilizing a walker, to strolling with a cane, to finally strolling on her personal.
Nowhere to flip
Nevertheless, with none household to take them in, Katrina and her daughters finally turned homeless. They turned to a shelter in the Decrease East Aspect of Manhattan.
“Rats have been there, roaches was there… It was actually, actually dangerous right here.” Katrina says she would take her daughters to a close-by McDonald’s to wash up.
July 2001: A brand new route
Regardless of her circumstances, Katrina did not surrender on herself. She determined to pursue a profession at an unlikely place: The New York Metropolis Police Division. In July 2001, Katrina joined the Police Academy. As a police officer, she channeled her vitality into serving to others get the assist she by no means had.
“Why would not I need to assist defend and serve? Simply because I did not obtain it, it does not imply that I should not need to assist others,” says Katrina.
Katrina determined to by no means inform any of her fellow officers about her previous.
2003: Going undercover
Within the NYPD, Katrina served in many various roles. In December 2003, she joined the narcotics unit and began working undercover. She took on this cigar-smoking drug-addict persona to catch drug sellers on the streets of Brooklyn and Queens.
“Something that entailed undercover, I did it,” says Katrina.
2006: NYPD Vice
Katrina joined the NYPD’s Vice Squad, going undercover as a prostitute to catch pimps and people soliciting prostitution. She linked with the ladies she encountered whereas engaged on the streets.
“The one distinction was that I used to be working undercover and… this was their precise life. However we had a number of related tales… By way of being victims of some type of violence or coming from a place of darkness…” says Katrina.
2011: Group Affairs
In 2011, Katrina moved to the Group Affairs workplace the place she says she was ready to give again to the group.
“For me, rising up, I lived in a neighborhood that was forgotten. And I simply felt that I had a lot that I might give again,” says Katrina.
2012: Giving again
Throughout her time at Group Affairs, Katrina began a mentorship program referred to as Young Ladies of Our Future. She has been main the group since 2012.
2014: Becoming a member of the mayor’s crew
In 2014, Katrina joined Mayor Invoice de Blasio’s advance safety element, changing into one of many few Black girls in NYPD historical past assigned to defend a New York Metropolis mayor. She would work with him till her retirement.
July 2017: Excessive honors on the NYPD
In July 2017, Katrina was promoted to detective first-grade – the NYPD’s highest investigative rank.
July 2021: Katrina’s Retirement
After a 20-year profession with the NYPD, Katrina retired in July 2021.
A narrative of hope
Reflecting on her life’s journey, Katrina tells “48 Hours,” “The 22-year-old Katrina was misplaced, damaged… forgotten, violated … And now in the present day, I really feel like I’m a lovely Black queen that fought the combat.”