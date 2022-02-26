Katrina Brownlee’s journey: From rock bottom to success in an unlikely place

A glance contained in the case that started the day Katrina Cook dinner Brownlee practically misplaced her life by the hands of her ex-fiancé.

Early Life

A younger Katrina Brownlee. Katrina Brownlee



Katrina Cooke Brownlee grew up in Brooklyn, New York.

A Single Mother

Katrina Brownlee was a single mom at 18. Katrina Brownlee



By the point she was 18 years outdated, Katrina was a single mother of 1, residing in the Brevoort housing tasks in Brooklyn.

1988: Assembly A Man with a Badge

In 1988, Katrina Brownlee met Alex Irvin, a NYPD correction officer. Boys and Ladies Excessive College



At 18, Katrina met Alex Irvin, a New York Metropolis correction officer working at Rikers Island, and so they started courting and had a daughter collectively. Katrina hoped he would supply a approach out for her. As a substitute, she says he began to bodily abuse her virtually instantly.

Katrina says she referred to as 911 a number of instances to no avail. When police would arrive and see Irvin’s badge, she says they would depart with out giving her the assistance she wanted.

1992: “A home of horror”

The “home of horror” in Medford, Lengthy Island. Suffolk County Police Division



In 1992, Irvin moved Katrina and the 2 ladies to a home in Medford, Lengthy Island, and Katrina says the abuse continued.

After years of beatings by the hands of her fiancé, Katrina determined to go away Irvin and took her daughters to a neighborhood motel.

January 9, 1993: Armed and harmful

Alex Irvin’s service revolver Suffolk County Police Division



On January 9, 1993, that home turned a criminal offense scene when Katrina returned to retrieve some garments and different belongings. Irvin was armed together with his service revolver and was ready for her.

The assault

A bullet gap in the couch in Alex Irvin’s Lengthy Island home. Suffolk County Police Division



Shortly after Katrina entered the home, the capturing started.

Ten photographs fired

5 spent shell casings and one projectile have been recovered on the crime scene. Over the course of an hour-and-a-half, the correction officer emptied his service revolver two instances on the pregnant mom of two. Suffolk County Police Division



Alex Irvin fired at Katrina 10 instances over the course of an hour-and-a-half.

The unrelenting assailant

In accordance to police, Irvin used the speedloaders seen right here to shortly reload his gun and proceed capturing. Suffolk County Police Division



In accordance to police, after Irvin had shot at Katrina 5 instances, he used speedloaders seen in the picture above to shortly reload his gun and proceed capturing.

Katrina’s will to survive

A path of Katrina’s blood is seen in the lounge and main into the adjoining room. “That is the {photograph} that claims struggling to me,” says Assistant District Legal professional Keri Herzog. Suffolk County Police Division



Katrina crawled from room to room making an attempt to escape her attacker. At one level even making an attempt to conceal behind a plant.

A knock on the door

Katrina was discovered by a buddy of Alex Irvin’s household bleeding on the toilet flooring. Suffolk County Police Division



Through the assault, a 20-year-old buddy of Irvin’s household made an surprising go to to the home. Upon getting into, he discovered Katrina bleeding on the toilet flooring.

Assist from an unlikely place

As Katrina lay bleeding on the ground, a buddy of Irvin’s household visited unexpectedly. That buddy picked Katrina up and took her to the hospital. She was rushed into surgical procedure, however medical doctors have been unable to take away six of the bullets that had entered her physique, says Katrina. Suffolk County Police Division



The younger buddy put Katrina in the backseat of the automotive and drove her to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital in Lengthy Island, surprisingly, with Irvin’s assist. Outdoors the emergency room, the buddy put her in a wheelchair, pushed her inside, and sped off.

Emergency surgical procedure

Katrina was rushed into surgical procedure instantly. A number of operations adopted in the times forward, however medical doctors have been unable to take away six of the bullets that had entered her physique, in accordance to Assistant District Legal professional Keri Herzog.

A powerful advocate

Assistant District Legal professional Keri Herzog. CBS Information



ADA Keri Herzog got here to the hospital and took a dying declaration from Katrina about what occurred to her and who was accountable. Herzog put collectively the strongest doable case in opposition to Irvin utilizing Katrina’s phrases and all obtainable proof.

Defying the chances

Katrina Brownlee in April 1994, over a 12 months after the capturing. Katrina Brownlee



Though Katrina says her medical doctors informed her she may by no means stroll once more after the capturing, she labored at restoration. With the assistance of a bodily therapist, Katrina says she step by step went from utilizing a wheelchair, to utilizing a walker, to strolling with a cane, to finally strolling on her personal.

Nowhere to flip

Katrina Brownlee exterior Catherine Avenue shelter the place she and her daughters stayed once they turned homeless. CBS Information



Nevertheless, with none household to take them in, Katrina and her daughters finally turned homeless. They turned to a shelter in the Decrease East Aspect of Manhattan.

“Rats have been there, roaches was there… It was actually, actually dangerous right here.” Katrina says she would take her daughters to a close-by McDonald’s to wash up.

July 2001: A brand new route

In July 2001, Katrina joined the Police Academy. As a police officer with the NYPD, she says she channeled her vitality into serving to others get the assist she by no means had. Katrina Brownlee



Regardless of her circumstances, Katrina did not surrender on herself. She determined to pursue a profession at an unlikely place: The New York Metropolis Police Division. In July 2001, Katrina joined the Police Academy. As a police officer, she channeled her vitality into serving to others get the assist she by no means had.

“Why would not I need to assist defend and serve? Simply because I did not obtain it, it does not imply that I should not need to assist others,” says Katrina.

Katrina determined to by no means inform any of her fellow officers about her previous.

2003: Going undercover

From the beginning, Katrina Brownlee sought out a troublesome task: going undercover in Brooklyn and Queens — even adopting a cigar-smoking persona to catch drug sellers. Katrina Brownlee



Within the NYPD, Katrina served in many various roles. In December 2003, she joined the narcotics unit and began working undercover. She took on this cigar-smoking drug-addict persona to catch drug sellers on the streets of Brooklyn and Queens.

“Something that entailed undercover, I did it,” says Katrina.

2006: NYPD Vice

“Being on the market in the streets, doing undercover work with the younger girls, you study that everyone has a narrative and everyone’s story is completely different,” Katrina Brownlee says of working Vice. “However everyone come[s] from the identical ache.” Katrina Brownlee



Katrina joined the NYPD’s Vice Squad, going undercover as a prostitute to catch pimps and people soliciting prostitution. She linked with the ladies she encountered whereas engaged on the streets.

“The one distinction was that I used to be working undercover and… this was their precise life. However we had a number of related tales… By way of being victims of some type of violence or coming from a place of darkness…” says Katrina.

2011: Group Affairs

After ­­­­5 arduous years working undercover on the streets, Katrina Brownlee took to the streets once more as a group affairs officer. Katrina Brownlee



In 2011, Katrina moved to the Group Affairs workplace the place she says she was ready to give again to the group.

“For me, rising up, I lived in a neighborhood that was forgotten. And I simply felt that I had a lot that I might give again,” says Katrina.

2012: Giving again

Katrina Brownlee’s group has been mentoring younger girls for the previous 10 years. Katrina Brownlee



Throughout her time at Group Affairs, Katrina began a mentorship program referred to as Young Ladies of Our Future. She has been main the group since 2012.

2014: Becoming a member of the mayor’s crew

Katrina Brownlee turned an elite member of New York Metropolis Mayor Invoice de Blasio’s safety element – one of many few Black girls in NYPD historical past to accomplish that. Shutterstock



In 2014, Katrina joined Mayor Invoice de Blasio’s advance safety element, changing into one of many few Black girls in NYPD historical past assigned to defend a New York Metropolis mayor. She would work with him till her retirement.

July 2017: Excessive honors on the NYPD

Detective Katrina Brownlee continued to excel, changing into a detective first-grade, the NYPD’s highest investigative rank. Katrina Brownlee



In July 2017, Katrina was promoted to detective first-grade – the NYPD’s highest investigative rank.

July 2021: Katrina’s Retirement

In 2021, after 20 years on the drive, Katrina Brownlee retired from the NYPD. Her buddy and former advocate Keri Herzog is pictured heart proper. Katrina Brownlee



After a 20-year profession with the NYPD, Katrina retired in July 2021.

A narrative of hope

Katrina Brownlee CBS Information



Reflecting on her life’s journey, Katrina tells “48 Hours,” “The 22-year-old Katrina was misplaced, damaged… forgotten, violated … And now in the present day, I really feel like I’m a lovely Black queen that fought the combat.”