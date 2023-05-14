



The Keene Police Department reported that a juvenile was once one among two folks arrested in reference to a deadly taking pictures that befell in Keene, Texas on Saturday evening. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a 12-year-old whose id has now not been printed.

The Keene Police have been notified of the taking pictures on the Sonic Drive-In on South Old Betsy Road at roughly 9:40 p.m. on Saturday evening. Police have been directed to a person within the parking zone who had sustained more than one gunshot wounds. The sufferer, who was once recognized as 32-year-old Matthew Davis, a Keene resident and an worker of the Sonic Drive-In, was once assisted via the police till scientific body of workers arrived. The sufferer was once taken to a health facility the place he was once later pronounced deceased.

According to the investigation, the taking pictures seems to have began with an issue between Davis and the grownup suspect, recognized as 20-year-old Angel Gomez, who was once being disorderly within the Sonic parking zone after arriving in a car with different folks. Davis faced Gomez and the argument quickly grew to become bodily. During the altercation, a juvenile within the car with Gomez retrieved a gun and fired more than one photographs, hitting Davis. Gomez and the juvenile fled the scene, however Gomez in the end returned and was once arrested.

The juvenile was once arrested at a location in Rio Vista after more than one businesses performed an investigation that led them to the suspect’s location. Police additionally recovered more than one weapons on the location. Both Gomez and the juvenile had been charged with homicide, in keeping with the police.