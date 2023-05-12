Kelcy Warren donates $12 million to UT-Arlington





The University of Texas-Arlington has gained its greatest unmarried donation in its historical past from Dallas oil billionaire Kelcy Warren, in accordance to a statement by means of faculty officers this week. Warren donated $12 million to the college to lend a hand lift its useful resource and effort engineering (REE) program. The reward will fund college and analysis excellence and make stronger the introduction of endowed educational positions in Warren’s honor, a laboratory, a occupation enjoy middle, and scholarship and fellowship recipients. The college plans to use the reward to get ready extremely professional graduates who can set up the state’s vital want for power useful resource control, in accordance to Warren.

“I am honored to give back to the institution that has played such a pivotal role in advancing my educational and professional journeys,” stated Warren, a 1978 graduate of UT-Arlington who could also be at the University of Texas System Board of Regents. “Texas faces a critical need for highly skilled graduates who can manage energy resources, and this innovative REE program will help meet that demand.”

Warren, who’s the founder and board chairman of Dallas-based oil corporate Energy Transfer, is notable for his donation that helped fund Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas. The park is called after his son, Klyde.