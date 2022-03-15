Kelis’ husband dies of cancer at age 37

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, has died at age 37.

The singer’s administration workforce confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Mora handed away of stage four abdomen most cancers.

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has handed away. We’d ask all to respect Kelis and her household’s privateness as of proper now. Thanks,” Pink Gentle Administration’s Steve Satterhwaite instructed ET.

Mora, a photographer, was recognized in September 2020. He opened up about his most cancers battle in a collection of posts on social media.

“You at all times see individuals publish about how life is just too quick,” he wrote in September of final yr. “How it is best to attain out to these you’re keen on irrespective of the place life has taken you. It’s the reality. Do not take your time right here, your time with pals, household, with no consideration.”

Mora and Kelis share a one-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Kelis has a 12-year-old son, Knight, with ex-husband Nas.

