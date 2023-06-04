Keller ISD superintendent Rick Westfall announces plans to retire





Keller Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent, Rick Westfall, introduced on Friday his plans to retire from his place on the finish of 2023. His retirement is pending approval from Keller ISD’s board of trustees. Westfall has been in his present place as Superintendent since 2017, and prior to that, he served because the Deputy Superintendent in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD for 6 years. He additionally served because the important of Keller High School from 2008 to 2011, spending 9 years in overall operating for Keller ISD.

Westfall wrote in his electronic mail to Keller ISD oldsters that he plans to stay a Keller ISD worker and help with the transition in management in the course of the finish of 2023. He made the announcement to give Keller ISD’s board of trustees abundant time to make a selection a brand new Superintendent. Westfall’s retirement can be a proper merchandise at the time table for Monday’s assembly.

Rick Westfall oversaw important adjustments in Keller ISD right through his tenure, together with the passing of a $315 million bond proposal and a district visioning procedure involving hundreds of stakeholders that redefined Keller ISD values. Under his steerage, Keller ISD has remained an outstanding college district.

In his electronic mail, Westfall expressed his self assurance sooner or later of Keller ISD and mentioned, “I feel blessed to have had this opportunity to lead such an amazing District and work alongside so many talented educators who daily live out our mission to educate students to achieve, inspire them to dream, and challenge them to grow so that they are prepared to be productive members of the community in which they learn, live, and work.”

During the remaining one year, Keller ISD applied new pointers for varsity libraries and licensed a coverage that permits academics and workforce to lift weapons on college campuses.