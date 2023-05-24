Ken Paxton abused power as AG, investigators tell House panel

A Texas House committee held a listening to on Wednesday to listen to testimony from investigators on allegations of misconduct and questionable movements from Attorney General Ken Paxton. The committee had approved the probe in March and the investigators spoke in an extraordinary public discussion board. The investigation targeted round a proposed $3.3 million settlement to settle a whistleblower lawsuit from 4 high-ranking deputies who accused Paxton of accepting bribes and different misconduct. The inquiry additionally investigated the whistleblowers’ allegations which incorporated accusations that Paxton acted on behalf of Nate Paul, an Austin actual property investor and political donor to Paxton, past the standard scope of his tasks. The Texas House committee has the power to research state officers for wrongdoing and may just counsel that the House censure or impeach Paxton, a brand new danger to an legal professional common who has survived earlier scandals.
Erin Epley, lead recommend for the investigating committee, defined that interviews with staff of Paxton’s company and the whistleblowers had been carried out. She said that, consistent with state legislation, a central authority professional can’t retaliate towards public staff who document violations of legislation to an acceptable legislation enforcement authority in just right religion. The 4 whistleblowers had been fired months after sharing their issues about Paxton’s movements with federal and state investigators. Investigator Erin Epley stated, “Each of these four men is a conservative Republican civil servant. Interviews show that they wanted to be loyal to General Paxton and they tried to advise him well, often and strongly, and when that failed each was fired after reporting General Paxton law enforcement.”
Minutes into the listening to, Paxton known as right into a Dallas radio display and criticized the investigation as unheard of. The courting between Paxton and Paul used to be the foundation of whistleblower lawsuits and sparked an FBI investigation in November 2020. The committee additionally offered a workforce of 5 investigators, together with a couple of legal professionals who had served as prosecutors focusing on white collar crime and public integrity circumstances. Murr, some of the investigators, stated the workforce had greater than 120 years of criminal revel in.
Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, taking place in downtown Austin on Sept. 21-23. Get your TribFest tickets by way of May 31 and save giant!