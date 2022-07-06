Ken Paxton seeks to dismiss Texas state bar’s misconduct suit against him

Sign up for The Brief, our each day publication that retains readers up to velocity on probably the most important Texas news.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is searching for to dismiss an expert misconduct lawsuit filed by the state bar against him associated to his authorized problem of the 2020 presidential election, courtroom paperwork present.
In a courtroom submitting June 27, Paxton requested a district courtroom in Collin County to dismiss the Texas State Bar’s lawsuit. The state’s high lawyer, a Republican who’s searching for a 3rd time period in workplace, stated state bar investigators are biased and politically motivated against him.
After the 2020 election, Paxton filed a federal lawsuit searching for to overturn elections in battleground states the place former President Donald Trump, a Paxton ally, had misplaced. The Supreme Court ultimately dismissed the suit, saying that Texas had no standing to sue.
The suit against Paxton final yr got here after a bunch of 16 attorneys, together with 4 former state bar presidents, filed an ethics grievance against Paxton arguing that he demonstrated a sample of professional misconduct, together with submitting the suit difficult the outcomes of the 2020 elections.
In the courtroom submitting, Paxton stated the state bar’s Commission for Lawyer Discipline, which filed the suit, had no authority to “police the decisions of a duly elected, statewide constitutional officer of the executive branch.” Paxton additionally stood by his resolution to problem the outcomes of the 2020 election.
Paxton didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.
