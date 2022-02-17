Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Company Sued By Competitor For Copying Branding

Kendall Jenner’s tequila company is being sued by a competitor for allegedly copying elements from their logo and branding.

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila is facing a lawsuit from Austin-based competitor Tequila 512–another tequila company owned and operated by white people–for allegedly copying its brand’s logo and color scheme.

According to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California, Tequila 512 claims that 818, which launched in May 2021, “blatantly” copies its branding, ripping off the company’s “highly distinctive logo and color scheme that has been in place since 2015.”

“And out of the entire world of colors and shapes to use for product design, Defendant chose to copy Plaintiff’s distinctive black lettering inside a vertical yellow rectangle,” the lawsuit states, according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

Tequila 512 goes on to cite a May 2021 incident in which 818 Tequila used a picture of a bottle of 512 rather than its own while promoting its brand on the “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” app.

“Either Defendant intentionally used Plaintiff’s bottle, hoping to further blur the lines between the two products, or Defendant was itself confused about the difference between the two brands,” the lawsuit states.

The Texas brand has requested that the court stop 818 from using its branding to market its products. Plus, ClipBandits, LLC–which sells Tequila 512–is seeking to be compensated with the profits Jenner’s company made from its alleged infringement.