Kendra Horn running for Jim Inhofe’s US Senate seat

Former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn is throwing her identify within the ring for U.S. Senate, changing into the newest Oklahoman to announce their candidacy for Jim Inhofe’s seat.

Horn, whose campaign website lately went stay, is amongst a handful of candidates to announce that they’re operating for Inhofe’s lately open Senate seat. Inhofe received his reelection bid in 2020 however introduced earlier this yr that he’s retiring from the U.S. Senate.

His retirement is efficient Jan. 3. Inhofe is a longtime fixture in Oklahoma politics who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1994.

“We do not at all times should agree, however we do want to speak to one another,” Horn stated in a campaign video. “I received knocked down, however I received again up as a result of I am not executed preventing for Oklahoma. And that is why I am operating for U.S. Senate.”

Horn is the primary Democrat to announce their marketing campaign for Inhofe’s seat, and a handful of Republicans have already declared their candidacy.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, state Sen. Nathan Dahm, Luke Holland, T.W. Shannon and Alex Grey both introduced their candidacies for U.S. Senate or modified which race they’re operating in after Inhofe made his announcement.

Horn served one time period as a U.S. consultant following her upset win in 2018 for Oklahoma’s fifth Congressional District. She received a seat held by the GOP for greater than 40 years and have become the primary Democrat girl to symbolize Oklahoma in U.S. Congress.

Stephanie Bice reclaimed the Home seat for the Republican Occasion in 2020 when she beat Horn by about 12,500 votes.

“I’ve stated it earlier than, and I will say it once more: Elected workplaces don’t belong to a political get together. They belong to the individuals,” Horn stated in an announcement. “That’s why in Congress, I labored throughout the aisle to ship actual outcomes that mattered. Oklahomans are bored with partisan politics that ignore the necessary points our communities face.”