Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, Blxst, Baby Tate and more make 2023 Life is Beautiful festival lineup

Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, Blxst, Baby Tate and more have been recruited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Life is Beautiful festival. The artists will take the stage at this year’s event, with Kendrick taking on headlining duties.

K. Dot will end the show the second night, following performances from Chika, Ferg, Yung Gravy and more. The first night will see the likes of Blxst and Bebe Rexha. Khalid, Nelly and Baby Tate will bless the stage on night three.

Life is Beautiful will return to Downtown Las Vegas September 22-24, entertaining attendees with creators, illusionists, entertainers, food offerings, standup sets and more.

Three-day tickets go on sale March 30 at 10 a.m. PT on lifeisbeautiful.com.