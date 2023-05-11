Kent County gymnastics coach faces criminal sexual conduct charge

A person from Florida named Shannon Guay has been charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting more than one minors in Kent County. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Guay on Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida, in reference to the crime.

The investigation started in March after a trade in Plainfield Township gained voicemails claiming that minors have been assaulted on the location or through a prior worker. Guay labored as a coach at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics for a number of years, between 2006 and 2008, and is accused of sexually assaulting 5 minors in 3 places in Kent County.



Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office









Guay left Kent County in 2010 and stays in Florida watching for extradition. He has been charged with six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st level and 7 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2d level. The case remains to be underneath investigation, and detectives consider that there could also be others with information about those incidents. Anyone with information will have to touch the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

If you or any person has been a sufferer of sexual attack, lend a hand is to be had. You can touch the YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Helpline at 616-454-YWCA (616-454-9922) or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent Country at 616-336-5160.

To keep up to date on tales like this, obtain the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app and subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you’ve gotten a news tip, electronic mail [email protected], practice us on Facebook and Twitter.